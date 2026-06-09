Lyons & Simmons Secures Texas' #1 Personal Injury Settlement for 2025

TopVerdict Recognizes Firm's CPS Energy Gas Explosion Case as Largest Personal Injury Settlement in Texas

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons & Simmons is proud to announce that TopVerdict has recognized the firm's resolution of a catastrophic natural gas explosion case against CPS Energy as the #1 Personal Injury Settlement in Texas for 2025.

The recognition stems from a lawsuit arising from a 2021 natural gas explosion that severely injured a mother and her adult son. In 2025, a Bexar County jury returned a $109.5 million verdict in favor of the family after hearing evidence regarding the utility's knowledge of aging infrastructure and repeated warnings concerning its gas distribution system. The verdict was subsequently recognized among the Top 5 Personal Injury Verdicts in Texas for 2025.

Prior to trial, the parties entered into a high-low agreement, a common litigation tool used in complex, high-exposure cases that establishes a minimum and maximum recovery regardless of the jury's verdict. Following the jury's decision, the case resolved pursuant to that agreement, resulting in a $60 million settlement that TopVerdict has now ranked as the largest reported personal injury settlement in Texas for 2025.

"Great trial results aren't measured only by verdicts—they're measured by the security and certainty they provide families facing unimaginable circumstances. This recognition reflects far more than a number," said Michael P. Lyons, co-founding partner of Lyons & Simmons. "It reflects a family's courage, a jury's willingness to hold a utility company accountable, and a trial team's commitment to uncovering the truth."

The case highlighted concerns about aging natural gas infrastructure and the risks posed by deteriorating distribution systems in older communities.

The recognition adds to a growing list of honors for Lyons & Simmons, which has secured more than $1 billion in verdicts and settlements since 2023 while representing victims of catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, explosions, aviation disasters, trucking crashes, and other high-stakes matters.

The TopVerdict ranking follows several recent recognitions for the CPS Energy case, including designation as one of the Top 5 Personal Injury Verdicts in Texas for 2025.

About Lyons & Simmons

Lyons & Simmons is a nationally recognized Dallas-based trial law firm representing individuals and families in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, aviation, trucking, industrial accident, and explosion litigation. The firm is known for handling complex, high-stakes cases and securing record-setting results that promote accountability and safer practices.

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SOURCE Lyons & Simmons, LLP