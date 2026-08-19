M SOCIAL COLLECTIVE ARRIVES IN NEW YORK FOR A TWO-DAY CELEBRATION DURING US OPEN WEEK

The Global M Social Series Brings Sport, Wellness, Sustainability and Community

to Times Square, August 26–27

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M Social Collective arrives in New York City for its third global chapter, bringing together the worlds of tennis, hospitality, wellness and culture during US Open week with an immersive two-day celebration at M Social Hotel New York Times Square on August 26–27, 2026. Hosted at the hotel's signature rooftop destination, Beast & Butterflies, M Social Collective: New York Edition will unite guests, media, influencers and wellness enthusiasts through movement, meaningful conversation and unforgettable experiences overlooking Times Square.

Link to imagery: HERE

First introduced at M Social Resort Penang in September 2025 as a platform celebrating local talent, creativity and community, M Social Collective expanded internationally with its second edition at M Social Hotel Paris, spotlighting women driving meaningful change. The New York edition marks the next evolution of the series, bringing the spirit of M Social Collective to one of the world's most dynamic cities and one of its most anticipated sporting moments.

"M Social Collective is more than an event series; it is a global expression of what the M Social brand stands for," said Carolyn Wishnowski, Vice President Global, Branding, Marketing & Loyalty. "Across each chapter, from Penang to Paris and now New York, the platform brings together local culture, creativity and community through experiences that are relevant to the destination. With the New York edition taking place during US Open week, we are continuing to evolve M Social Collective as a lifestyle platform that connects guests, partners and communities through sport, wellness, music and meaningful social engagement."

The two-day celebration will explore the intersection of sport, wellness, sustainability and community through immersive programming featuring ATP players Yannick Hanfmann and Hamad Medjedovic, the founders of Coffee & Chill, M Social's resident trainer Keoni Hudoba, rooftop sustainability partner Alvéole, curated culinary experiences and thought-provoking panel discussions.

Throughout the two-day event, attendees will enjoy:

The opening panel, 'The New Social Athlete: Where Sport Meets Culture,' featuring ATP players Yannick Hanfmann and Hamad Medjedovic; Coffee & Chill co-founders Liz Lindenmeier and Micah Lundstrom; and Kristen Rydberg, Northeast Territory Lead at Alvéole, moderated by M Social's resident trainer Keoni Hudoba

Wellness workouts and agility sessions with athletes and M Social's resident trainer

Coffee & Chill recovery experiences, cold plunges and community-driven wellness programming

Sustainable rooftop beehive experiences with Alvéole, including honey tastings and educational sessions

Signature food and beverage offerings inspired by recovery, nutrition and locally produced rooftop honey

DJ sets, social mixers and immersive rooftop experiences overlooking Times Square

"The New York edition of M Social Collective demonstrates how our US hotels can activate around major cultural moments in ways that are both brand-building and commercially meaningful," said Vikram Sardana, Vice President of Operations, US, and General Manager of M Social Hotel New York Times Square. "By bringing together strategic partners, curated programming and the hotel's signature spaces during US Open week, this activation creates an opportunity to drive visibility, footfall and stronger engagement with both travellers and the local market."

The opening evening will feature a dynamic panel discussion exploring how sport influences culture, wellness and sustainability, followed by networking, rooftop activations and opportunities to meet participating athletes. The second day shifts its focus toward recovery and mindfulness with morning workouts, breakfast with the players, rooftop beekeeping experiences, sound bath meditation and wellness-focused programming designed to inspire healthier travel habits.

The event also highlights M Social's ongoing commitment to sustainability through its partnership with Alvéole, whose rooftop beehive initiative supports biodiversity while producing hyper-local honey incorporated into cocktails, mocktails and culinary offerings served throughout the event.

Located in the heart of Times Square, M Social Hotel New York Times Square continues to redefine the modern hotel experience by blending lifestyle programming, locally inspired partnerships and immersive guest experiences that celebrate the energy of New York City.

About M Social Hotel New York Times Square

Located in the heart of Times Square, M Social Hotel New York Times Square offers an energetic lifestyle experience inspired by New York City's creativity, culture and connection. Featuring contemporary accommodations, panoramic views, the vibrant Beast & Butterflies rooftop restaurant and bar, and year-round experiential programming, the hotel serves as a destination for travelers and locals alike seeking authentic experiences in one of the world's most iconic neighborhoods.

About M Social

Relax, work, eat, play, and get inspired. These are the mantras at M Social, the digital-led, experience-rich contemporary lifestyle hotel brand of Millennium Hotels and Resorts. More than just a place to sleep, M Social redefines modern hospitality with its commitment to sustainability, personalised service, and comfort—prevalent throughout its properties located in cosmopolitan hubs, from Singapore and Auckland to New York and Suzhou. No two stays are the same, with each hotel offering its own vibrant and creative atmosphere where guests can unwind, connect, and explore. Discover M Social and its extraordinary collection of hotels at www.msocial.com.

About Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR)

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is a dynamic, global hospitality group with properties spanning four continents and 80 destinations. With a reputation for excellence, MHR owns, manages, and operates over 145 properties worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Beijing, and Singapore. Its diverse portfolio spans brands including The Biltmore, Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne, and Kingsgate, offering the perfect address for business and leisure travellers seeking hospitality experiences that go above and beyond. MHR is a Hong Leong Group subsidiary of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited. For more information, visit www.millenniumhotels.com.

About MyMillennium

Explore the world and be rewarded with MyMillennium, the global loyalty programme from Millennium Hotels and Resorts. MyMillennium allows members to earn and redeem points at over 145 participating hotels across Asia-Pacific, the UK, USA, and the Middle East. Members can earn MyPoints on their stays and dining, and redeem them for rewards such as complimentary nights, room upgrades, dining discounts, and more.

The programme consists of three membership tiers - Classic, Silver, and Prestige - each offering exclusive perks as members progress. In addition, MyMillennium BIZ offers corporate bookers tailored rewards on their business travels and events, making MyMillennium a versatile and rewarding loyalty programme for both leisure and business travellers.

Sign up at www.millenniumhotels.com/en/programmes/my-millennium/.

SOURCE M Social Hotel New York Times Square