M-tron Industries, Inc. Awarded $4.5 Million Production Contract for a Major U.S Defense Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron"), a leading provider of high-performance radio frequency ("RF") components and solutions, announced an order totaling $4.5 million from a top U.S defense prime contractor in support of a major air defense program. The order consists of several high performance, rugged lumped element RF filters. This represents a two year contract with a 50% increase in annual volume whereas prior orders for this program have been of twelve month duration.

The program is a major part of the air defense system of the United States and is anticipated to be in production past 2030. This contract highlights Mtron's continued leadership in precision RF components and solutions focused on performance under extreme conditions. Mtron supplies numerous US and allied defense programs including among others precision guided munitions, communication, radar, and electronic warfare systems, airframes, drones and autonomous vehicles, and space and satellite platforms.

"This award from a leading U.S. defense prime contractor reflects the confidence that top-tier primes place in Mtron's ability to deliver mission-critical RF components at scale," said Cameron Pforr, Mtron Chief Executive Officer. "Air defense is one of the most demanding environments in modern warfare, and our components are engineered to perform without compromise under those conditions. Being selected by a leading prime for a program of this significance validates the years of investment we've made in our engineering capabilities and manufacturing capacity. We are proud to support the warfighter through this partnership, and we see this as a continued signal of the growing role Mtron plays in critical national security programs."

Work under this contract will take place in Orlando, Florida through 2028.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com and follow Mtron on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mtron