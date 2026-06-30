M-tron Industries, Inc. Awarded $4 Million in Production Contracts for Advanced Electronic Warfare System

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron"), a leading provider of high-performance radio frequency ("RF") components and solutions, announced orders totaling $4 million from one of the rising U.S. Department of Defense contractors supporting a next-generation electronic warfare ("EW") system. The order consists of several products, including high power handling spectrum control solutions.

The program is receiving strong traction within U.S. defense procurement channels. The system is anticipated to be in production past 2030. This contract highlights Mtron's continued leadership in precision RF components and solutions in the EW space. Mtron supplies numerous U.S. and allied defense programs including precision guided munitions, communication, radar, electronic warfare systems, airframes, drones and autonomous vehicles, and space and satellite platforms.

"Electronic warfare has become one of the fastest-growing segments within our defense portfolio, and this award is a direct reflection of the investments we have made in developing RF solutions purpose-built for the EW environment," said Cameron Pforr, Mtron Chief Executive Officer. "The modern battlefield is defined by the electromagnetic spectrum, and our customers are increasingly turning to Mtron because we understand what it takes to perform in that environment: extreme precision, reliability under stress, and a team that can move at the pace of defense procurement. Winning in EW requires more than a quality component; it requires a partner who is deeply embedded in the program from design through production. We are building that presence, and we see a long runway of growth ahead as demand for advanced electronic warfare capabilities continues to accelerate."

Work under this contract will take place in Orlando, Florida through 2027.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India.

SOURCE Mtron