M-tron Industries, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference on June 17, 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered electronic components and solutions for the aerospace and defense, avionics, and space industries, announced that Cameron Pforr, Chief Executive Officer, and Linda Biles, Executive Vice President – Finance will host fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference, taking place on Tuesday June 16, 2026 to Thursday June 18, 2026 at the Bellagio Resort and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Pforr will speak to Mtron's continued momentum in the defense and aerospace sector, including its products' use in precision guided munitions, radar, electronic warfare, airframes, drone/UAVs, and space and satellite systems. Mtron plays a key role in the U.S. national security space as a U.S.-based manufacturer of radio frequency components and solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense as well as our allied nations.

The fireside chat will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (US and Canada) on Wednesday June 17, 2026. The fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed at https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/PyH2tohTSv4A5H4sRPUzjU.

Mtron will also host one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, June 17 – 18, 2026. To register for the conference, visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_register.html.

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About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.

SOURCE Mtron