Machine Investment Group and Lionshead Capital Partners Acquire Atlanta Airport Marriott

Joint Venture Completes Acquisition of 641-Room Hotel Near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine Investment Group (Machine), a real estate investment platform focused on opportunistic, distressed and special situations across the United States, in a joint venture with Lionshead Capital Partners (Lionshead), a private hotel investment firm, has acquired the Atlanta Airport Marriott, a 641-room full-service hotel located adjacent to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). White Label Asset Management will serve as asset manager for the property.

Atlanta Airport Marriott Hotel

The 16-story hotel sits on a 16-acre parcel and offers 641 guest rooms and suites, 30,178 square feet of dedicated indoor meeting space (including a 9,928-square foot ballroom), multiple food and beverage outlets, an expansive indoor/outdoor pool complex, a large fitness center, and six pickleball courts. The property is one of the largest hotels serving Atlanta's airport market in terms of both key count and meeting/event space.

Located just five minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—the world's busiest airport and one of the region's most significant economic drivers—the hotel benefits from exceptional accessibility and proximity to major corporate employers. The acquisition comes as ATL continues to undergo an unprecedented $11.5 billion expansion program.

Machine and Lionshead plan to implement a comprehensive capital improvement program designed to enhance and further strengthen the hotel's competitive position. The renovation will encompass nearly every major component of the property, including the exterior façade and arrival experience, guestrooms, meeting and event facilities, food and beverage outlets, and technology infrastructure. While guestrooms were last renovated in 2017 and remain in strong competitive condition, the planned enhancements are intended to elevate the property's overall guest experience and further strengthen its competitive positioning within the Atlanta airport hospitality market.

The sale was arranged by William Hodges and Michael Tormey with Hodges Ward Elliott.

"Our firm is excited about this acquisition as it aligns well with our opportunistic investment strategy: a strategically located institutional asset with strong cash flow that we were able to acquire at a heavily reset basis," said Eric Rosenthal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Machine Investment Group. "We now have the opportunity to execute a value-add business plan centered on enhancing the hotel's physical quality, elevating the guest experience, and further strengthening the operational platform."

"The Atlanta Airport Marriott is the premier group and meeting destination in the country's busiest airport market, with a scale of event space that is very hard to replicate," said Jonathon Vopinek, Co-Founder of Lionshead Capital Partners and CEO of White Label Asset Management. "Our plan centers on a significant renovation of the meeting and event space paired with hands-on asset management to realize the property's full potential."

The acquisition reflects Machine and Lionshead's continued strategy of investing in institutional-quality assets where operational enhancements and strategic capital improvements can unlock long-term value while benefiting from favorable market fundamentals.

About Machine Investment Group

Machine Investment Group (Machine) is a real estate investment platform focused on opportunistic, distressed, and special situations across the United States. Machine invests primarily in the middle market, where its reputation as a reliable counterparty, solutions-oriented approach, and extensive direct sourcing relationships distinguish the firm from the competition. Machine's strict risk discipline, institutional operating processes, and sourcing network have been developed and tested over market cycles, overseen by a senior management team with experience managing investment vehicles totaling ~$2.4 billion. For more information please visit https://machineinv.com/.

About Lionshead Capital Partners

Formed in 2021 by industry veterans Jonathon Vopinek and Todd Ratliff, Lionshead was created to leverage the founders' collective hospitality experience and connections to originate and capitalize on attractive real estate investment opportunities within the hotel sector. Jonathon has spent more than a decade developing, owning, and asset managing Marriott hotels, including 10+ ground-up developments and asset management of more than 30 Marriott properties. Todd Ratliff spent more than 20 years at Hodges Ward Elliott raising capital for ground-up developments and advising on hotel transactions totaling multiple billions of dollars and across virtually every chain scale and geographic region in the country. For more information please visit https://lionsheadcp.com/.

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SOURCE Machine Investment Group