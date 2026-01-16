Machine Investment Group Acquires Newly Built Multifamily Asset in Fast-Growing Submarket of Austin MSA

Rise 120 Offers 227 Residential Units and 15,000 SF of Retail in Georgetown, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine Investment Group (MIG), a real estate investment platform focused on opportunistic, distressed, and special situations across the United States, announced the off-market acquisition of Rise 120, a newly built property consisting of 227 multifamily units and 15,000 square feet of retail located in Georgetown, TX, a highly desirable and fast growing submarket of the Austin MSA.

Rise 120 - Georgetown, TX.

Rise 120 offers recently completed (Q1 2024) rental apartments within a submarket dense with high-income employment drivers. The property is situated 2 minutes from I-35, providing accessibility to Downtown Austin, Georgetown and Round Rock, and major North Austin employment drivers including Dell, Apple, and the Domain. Georgetown ranked as the fastest growing city in the nation by the U.S. Census Bureau from 2021 through 2023, outpacing the broader Austin MSA for more than 10 years. Austin, as a whole, has demonstrated a track record of attracting a highly educated and affluent population, exceeding every other major U.S. city in growth over the last decade.

The purchase of Rise 120 represents an opportunity to acquire a high-quality, new construction multifamily asset at 30% below the developer's basis, driven by a period of capital markets dislocation, as well as a temporary oversupply. MIG plans to accelerate lease-up through a further investment in Rise 120 that will differentiate the property with additional amenities, slated to include a golf simulator, sauna, and cold plunge. Existing amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, grill area, and dog park. Rise 120 is the only building within its competitive set to contain retail space, and MIG plans to support retail leaseup with tenant improvement allowances. Local market dynamics are expected to drive continued residential rent growth over MIG's investment period.

"Austin recognized significant overbuilding in the recent commercial cycle, however we believe the multifamily distress is transitory in specific submarkets as the MSA offers some of the strongest medium-to-long term fundamentals in the country," said Eric Rosenthal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Machine Investment Group.

MIG completed the acquisition in partnership with Alta Real Estate Partners, a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm. Walker & Dunlop represented the seller in the transaction.

MIG seeks out opportunities within all major and specialty property types, located in emerging and existing institutional markets across the United States. MIG targets growth markets with diverse demand generators that offer attractive yields and advantageous entry points.

About Machine Investment Group

Machine Investment Group (MIG) is a real estate investment platform focused on opportunistic, distressed, and special situations across the United States. MIG invests primarily in the middle market, where its reputation as a reliable counterparty, solutions-oriented approach, and extensive direct sourcing relationships distinguishes the firm from the competition. MIG's strict risk discipline, institutional operating processes, and sourcing network have been developed and tested over market cycles, overseen by a senior management team with experience managing investment vehicles totaling ~$2.4 billion. For more information, please visit https://machineinv.com/.

Contact :

Great Ink Communications, Ltd. – 212-741-2977

Tom Nolan

[email protected]

Eric Waters

[email protected]

SOURCE Machine Investment Group