Mack & Co. Unveils New Brand Identity, Website and Global Headquarters

New identity reflects the firm's evolution and the growth of its global advisory and investment management business

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack & Co., a global investment adviser serving family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, today unveiled a new brand identity and redesigned website and announced the opening of its new global headquarters at Providence Hall at Old Parkland in Dallas.

The new identity reflects Mack & Co.'s evolution into a purpose-built global advisory and investment management firm, providing strategic advisory, investment management, direct investment and capital advisory solutions tailored to "under the radar" family offices and ultra-high-net-worth clients worldwide.

"Mack & Co. has evolved significantly since we founded the firm, but the principles that guide us have remained constant," said Roszell Mack III, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner. "Our new identity, website and global headquarters reflect who we are today and where we are going, while reinforcing our commitment to highly personalized advice, high-conviction investment solutions and enduring relationships with our clients. Our new home at Old Parkland provides a distinctive setting for collaboration with clients and partners around the world."

The redesigned mackco.com provides a more comprehensive view of the firm's four business lines: Advisory, Direct Investments, Investment Management and Capital Advisory. The site offers greater insight into the scale and reach of its global network of more than 250 family office relationships, while providing clients, partners and prospective clients a more intuitive way to explore the firm's capabilities, team, perspectives and investment opportunities.

The new global headquarters at Providence Hall at Old Parkland serves as a central hub for Mack & Co.'s expanding operations and growing network of clients and strategic partners, alongside its affiliations in Madrid and Kuwait.

The new identity builds on the principles that have defined Mack & Co. since its founding in 2010. While the firm's visual identity has evolved, its focus remains unchanged: providing strategic advice, cultivating long-term partnerships and delivering investment capabilities tailored to the complex needs of its clients.

For more information, visit mackco.com.

About Mack & Co.

Founded in 2010 by Roszell Mack III, Mack & Co. is a global advisory and investment management firm serving family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The firm provides strategic advisory, investment management, direct investment and capital advisory solutions tailored to sophisticated private investors with investable assets ranging from $250 million to more than $10 billion. Mack & Co. combines deep private-markets expertise, selective strategic partnerships and a long-term, relationship-driven approach to investing.

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SOURCE Mack & Co., Partners, LP