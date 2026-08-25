Madaket Health Hires Varouzhan Ebrahimian and Toni Osborne, Deepening Investment in Its AI and Product Pipeline

Ebrahimian joins as Principal AI Architect alongside product leader Toni Osborne, as Madaket applies AI across provider data workflows, giving providers, payers, revenue cycle teams, and digital health vendors more transparency and quality control over their provider data.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madaket Health, a leader in provider data management, today announced the appointment of Varouzhan "V" Ebrahimian as Principal AI Architect and the addition of Toni Osborne as Product Manager. The appointments advance Madaket's strategy to apply AI across provider data workflows, strengthen its unified data platform, and give customers across provider organizations, payers, revenue cycle teams, and digital health vendors more transparency and quality control over the data they rely on to run their businesses.

Varouzhan Ebrahimian and Toni Osborne

As Principal AI Architect, Ebrahimian will shape the incorporation of AI across Madaket's technology and product strategy. His initial focus is on Madaket's products, platform, customers, and workflows, and where AI can deliver the greatest practical value. He brings engineering leadership, enterprise technology experience, and hands-on expertise in building AI-powered applications.

"Our customers sit on different sides of the same problem. Providers, payers, revenue cycle teams, and digital health vendors all need to trust the same provider data, and today they cannot see where it came from or when it changed," said Megan Schmidt, CEO of Madaket Health. "We are unifying that data on one platform and putting AI to work on top of it. That gives every customer transparency into the data and real quality control over their provider data management workflows. V's job is to make sure we do that at the speed this market is moving."

"Credentialing is still manual and ad hoc, which makes it a strong fit for AI agents," said Ebrahimian. "The opportunity is to rethink how these workflows are performed and use AI to make them more efficient and scalable. I believe we can show results in months, not years."

Ebrahimian began his career at Oracle, founded three startups, and served as a Venture Partner at SunBridge Partners. His experience building AI-powered applications and enterprise technology will support Madaket as it develops the architecture and engineering capabilities needed for an increasingly AI-native organization.

Osborne brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology, provider data, and payer operations to Madaket's product organization. Having worked directly within many of the workflows Madaket is transforming, she brings industry and operational understanding of where provider data breaks down, how those failures affect downstream operations, and what healthcare organizations need from technology to solve them. At Madaket, she is helping translate those industry challenges into product strategy, roadmap priorities, and scalable solutions.

"Provider data touches nearly every part of the healthcare ecosystem, and when that data is inaccurate or difficult to maintain, the impact extends far beyond a single workflow," said Osborne. "I've spent more than 20 years working within these challenges and seeing their operational impact firsthand. What excites me about Madaket is the opportunity to bring that industry perspective into the product strategy and help build solutions that make provider data more accurate, transparent, and actionable for the organizations that depend on it."

"Provider data is foundational to so many healthcare processes, yet the industry continues to struggle with keeping that information accurate and usable over time," said Schmidt. "We are investing in the people and technology that will allow us to address that challenge differently. Toni brings firsthand understanding of how these workflows operate in practice, and V strengthens the technical foundation we need to accelerate our AI strategy and build for what comes next."

Both appointments support Madaket's technology roadmap for the year ahead, which centers on unifying provider data across the platform and adding AI capability to the workflows customers use every day.

About Madaket Health

Madaket Health targets billions of dollars in healthcare administrative waste by simplifying provider data management, revenue cycle, and exchange processes. Eighty percent of provider groups have exchanged data through the company's platform, which validates, automates, and synchronizes provider data between payers and healthcare organizations to improve patient and member experience, enhance revenue, and ensure regulatory compliance. Learn how Madaket Health mitigates claims processing delays and stems lost revenue by addressing data problems at the source with a fully connected provider data analytics and insights platform at madakethealth.com.

Media Contact (for Madaket Health)

Saul Marquez

(424) 234-3766

[email protected]

SOURCE Madaket Health