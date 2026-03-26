Madaket Health Appoints Elizabeth Weier as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation

Weier brings over 20 years of healthcare technology experience to lead platform innovation and enterprise growth at Madaket Health

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madaket Health, a leader in provider data management, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Liz) Weier as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, effective March 16, 2026. Liz will report directly to CEO Megan Schmidt and will lead Madaket Health's platform innovation, new growth channel development, and enterprise-wide transformation initiatives.

Liz Weier Headshot

Liz is a respected executive in provider data management technology, recognized for driving business acceleration and scalability across complex healthcare organizations. She brings a proven track record in leading company integrations, managing strategic business roadmaps, and delivering application enhancements that strengthen performance and growth. Known for her strength as a cross-functional leader, Liz aligns teams and streamlines execution to advance business strategy at scale.

Most recently, Liz held senior leadership roles at Optum Insights and Change Healthcare, where she led initiatives advancing data-driven solutions, payer-provider interoperability, growth partnerships, and next-generation healthcare technology strategies.

"Liz's background in provider data management and payer-provider interoperability makes her exactly the right leader to accelerate Madaket's strategy and innovation agenda," said Megan Schmidt, CEO of Madaket Health. "As we continue scaling solutions that eliminate administrative waste and improve data accuracy across the healthcare system, Liz's expertise will be instrumental in identifying new growth opportunities and driving the platform forward."

In her new role, Liz will identify and develop new growth channels, lead enterprise-wide transformation, and drive innovation across Madaket Health's provider data management platform, which today serves 80% of provider groups, validating, automating, and synchronizing provider data between payers and healthcare organizations nationwide.

"The provider data problem is one of the most costly and persistent challenges in healthcare administration, and Madaket has built the platform best positioned to solve it," said Liz. "I'm excited to join Megan and the team at this stage of growth and to help Madaket expand the reach and impact of its solutions for payers and providers alike."

About Madaket Health

Madaket Health targets billions of dollars in healthcare administrative waste by simplifying provider data management, revenue cycle, and exchange processes. Eighty percent of provider groups have exchanged data through the company's platform, which validates, automates, and synchronizes provider data between payers and healthcare organizations to improve patient and member experience, enhance revenue, and ensure regulatory compliance. Learn how Madaket Health mitigates claims processing delays and stems lost revenue by addressing data problems at the source with a fully connected provider data analytics and insights platform at madakethealth.com.

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SOURCE Madaket Health