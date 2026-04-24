Made-in-China.com and the Uzbekistan Business Diplomacy Association Launch Green Manufacturing Initiative on Earth Day

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 57th anniversary of Earth Day, Made-in-China.com, a leading comprehensive service platform for global cross-border trade, officially launched the "Green Commitment • Across the Silk Road" initiative in Tashkent. This strategic event, held in partnership with the Uzbekistan Business Diplomacy Association (O'zbekiston biznes diplomatiyasi uyushmasi) and representatives of Chinese enterprises, represents a step toward expanding sustainable manufacturing into global markets.

Representatives from Made-in-China.com, the Uzbekistan Business Diplomacy Association, and Chinese enterprises pose for a group photo during the launch of the "Green Commitment: Across the Silk Road" initiative in Tashkent. The Uzbekistan Business Diplomacy Association speaks at the launch event in Tashkent, highlighting regional efforts to advance sustainable solutions and green trade.

Overview of the "Green Commitment • Across the Silk Road" initiative

The initiative is a collaborative program involving a B2B platform, an industry association and exporters. It focuses on promoting certified green products and improving cross-border sourcing efficiency.

Its main goals include:

Expanding the global availability of certified green products

Supporting the adoption of sustainable technologies in Central Asia

Building a cross-border ecosystem for low-carbon trade

"As a strategic partner of Made-in-China.com in Uzbekistan, we are dedicated to introducing China's advanced green technologies and products to the Central Asian market," stated Zayniddin Shamsiddinov, Head of the International Relations Department at the Uzbekistan Business Diplomacy Association. "Our goal is to support the development of local environmental solutions and work together to build a sustainable 'Green Silk Road'."

During the event, Made-in-China.com, the Uzbekistan Business Diplomacy Association, and representatives of Chinese enterprises signed a collective pledge to prioritize eco-friendly manufacturing and low-carbon trade solutions. Nearly 100 local buyers attended the event, reflecting growing regional demand for certified, sustainable sourcing options.

The initiative was held under Made-in-China.com's "Special Exhibition" program, which organizes Chinese suppliers to participate in overseas trade shows and facilitates direct engagement with local business associations and big buyers. The program has previously been held in markets including the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and Argentina, and is expected to expand further into Malaysia and other regions in 2026.

How Made-in-China.com supports green sourcing via "Amazing April"

Made-in-China.com is integrating green standards into its platform to help international buyers find compliant suppliers more easily.

This initiative aligns with the platform's annual sourcing event "Amazing April" (April 1–30), which features a dedicated "Low-Carbon Solutions" pavilion.

The pavilion showcases specialized sectors, including renewable energy, eco-friendly packaging, and green transportation. By linking products directly with recognized international certifications, the pavilion enables buyers to efficiently identify solutions that meet local regulatory requirements, helping build trust in vetted suppliers.

Beyond the Transaction: Long-term ESG Commitment

Made-in-China.com has long supported the global expansion of China's green manufacturing sector. Years ago, the platform launched its "Green Made-in-China" initiative. Through curated online showcases and partnerships with governments, institutions, and trade associations, Made-in-China.com has built an integrated service ecosystem to help Chinese enterprises reach international markets with environmentally responsible products.

The platform provides an integrated service ecosystem through:

Digital Visualization: Leveraging 360-degree virtual tour technology to allow buyers to audit production environments and evaluate sustainability practices remotely.

Leveraging 360-degree virtual tour technology to allow buyers to audit production environments and evaluate sustainability practices remotely. Global Offline Presence: Organizing supplier participation in premier global expos such as WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, Middle East Energy (MEE), and The Smarter E Europe.

Organizing supplier participation in premier global expos such as WETEX and Solar Show, Middle East Energy (MEE), and The Smarter E Europe. The MEI Awards: Recognizing excellence through the "Green Manufacturing Enterprise Award," which incentivizes companies to balance industrial innovation with ecological responsibility.

"This initiative on Earth Day marks an important step in connecting global buyers with sustainable manufacturing," a spokesperson for Made-in-China.com said. "As demand for green products grows, we will continue to strengthen our network of verified suppliers and support the global shift toward low-carbon trade."

About Made-in-China.com

Established in 1998, Made-in-China.com is a leading comprehensive service platform for global trade. The platform is dedicated to unlocking business opportunities for both Chinese suppliers and international buyers by providing end-to-end, integrated trade solutions. Today, Made-in-China.com features a digital directory of over 110 million product listings from verified, highly specialized, and premium Chinese manufacturers.

Contact:

Made-in-China.com Team

+ 8602566775597

[email protected]

SOURCE Made-in-China.com