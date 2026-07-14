Made-in-China.com Showcases Industrial-Grade 3D Modeling and SourcingAI at Manufacturing Expo 2026, Empowering Thailand 4.0 and Supply Chain Efficiency

NANJING, China, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the Thailand 4.0 strategy, Thailand's manufacturing sector is undergoing digital transformation amid rising costs and global competition. Held at BITEC Bangkok, the Manufacturing Expo 2026 brought together over 2,000 brands from 30 countries, attracting visitors from 37 Thai provinces and 86 countries worldwide.

Thai buyers experience industrial-grade 3D modeling technology at Made-in-China.com's booth. A visitor downloads SourcingAI APP to access AI-powered smart procurement solutions.

Against this backdrop, Made-in-China.com's debut emerged as one of the major highlights of the 2026 Manufacturing Expo. As a leading Chinese B2B platform, Made-in-China.com made a strong impression at the Expo with its two digital procurement innovations — industrial-grade 3D modeling and SourcingAI.

Rising Demand for Cost Reduction and Efficiency Under Thailand 4.0 Strategy

The buyers flocking to the event were primarily from Thailand, representing core sectors including automotive parts, plastics manufacturing, packaging machinery, and high-precision mold and machinery parts. For many Thai manufacturers, identifying and verifying reliable suppliers from a wide range of global options remains a major problem.

To streamline the supplier discovery process, Made-in-China.com introduced SourcingAI. Positioned as a "Global Sourcing AI Assistant," SourcingAI leverages Made-in-China.com's database of 110 million product listings to help buyers pinpoint the right suppliers in minutes. It supports natural language search and even drawing recognition — meaning a buyer with a rough idea or a simple sketch can upload it and receive precise supplier matches within approximately three minutes. According to MIC International Station user experience data, buyers using SourcingAI have seen overall procurement efficiency improve by 35%.

"It's not just about saving time," explained a Thai factory owner who had already established connections with dozens of Chinese suppliers through the platform. "It's about confidence. When the AI does the vetting, I know I'm not wasting my time on suppliers who can't deliver."

SourcingAI represents a significant evolution in cross-border B2B procurement, moving beyond simple search to "one-stop AI-assisted decision-making" — covering everything from request, supplier discovery, intelligent price comparison, qualification review, to online transaction management. For factory owners in Thailand seeking reliable Chinese suppliers across a wide range of manufacturing sectors, such as mold and machinery parts, SourcingAI reduces the uncertainty and manual effort associated with cross-border sourcing, enabling faster, more confident decision-making.

Industrial-Grade 3D Modeling: Breaking the "Trust and Verification" Barrier in Cross-Border Sourcing

Beyond supplier discovery, Made-in-China.com is tackling two key challenges in cross-border industrial sourcing: trust and verification. To address these challenges, Made-in-China.com offers a practical solution through its "3D Real-Scene Showroom," which allows buyers to verify Chinese industrial suppliers remotely without traveling to China.

Using advanced 3D spatial reconstruction technology, the platform recreates large industrial products in a 1:1 digital format. At the booth, buyers could interact with 3D models of heavy machinery — rotating them, zooming in on nameplates, and examining product details as if they were standing right next to the equipment.

What captivated visitors most was the ability to "turn" a massive piece of machinery with a simple swipe or click. "It feels like I'm actually holding the product in my hands," one Thai buyer from the automotive parts sector remarked during the demonstration.

By bridging digital browsing and physical inspection, the 3D modeling tool eliminates the uncertainty in cross-border industrial sourcing, enabling buyers in Bangkok to "inspect" machinery made in China.

Looking Ahead

As Manufacturing Expo 2026 drew to a close, Made-in-China.com's participation generated strong engagement from visitors across Southeast Asia — from Thai manufacturers who had already built relationships with dozens of Chinese suppliers, to first-time attendees discovering Chinese industrial products.

As Thailand's manufacturing sector evolves and ASEAN's industrial base expands, demand for digital procurement tools that bridge geographic, language, and trust gaps continues to grow. Through tools like SourcingAI, Made-in-China.com helps buyers efficiently identify reliable Chinese suppliers for factories in Thailand and across Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, the "3D Real-Scene Showroom" enables buyers to verify industrial products remotely, providing a more efficient and transparent approach to cross-border sourcing. As a result, Made-in-China.com's presence at Manufacturing Expo 2026 may mark a new chapter in how ASEAN manufacturers connect with Chinese suppliers, shifting from fragmented communication to data-driven, AI-supported decision-making.

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Made-in-China.com Team

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SOURCE Made-in-China.com