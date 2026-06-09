Madison-Davis Strengthens Team with Key Personnel Appointment

Madison-Davis appoints Jesse Siegal, a proven leader with over two decades of experience, as Managing Partner, CRO, and COO to propel the firm's strategic expansion and sustained growth.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison-Davis, a leading executive search and staffing firm specializing in financial services and technology talent, today announced the appointment of Jesse Siegal as Managing Partner, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Operating Officer. This strategic leadership addition reinforces the firm's commitment to accelerating growth, enhancing operational excellence and advancing innovation across its service offerings.

The appointment marks an important step in Madison-Davis' continued growth strategy as the firm expands its national client base, deepens specialization across high-demand sectors and invests in technology-enabled recruiting solutions.

Strengthening Leadership for Strategic Growth

Siegal brings more than two decades of experience leading and scaling high-growth recruiting and staffing organizations across financial services, technology, healthcare and professional services. His expertise spans revenue leadership, organizational growth, marketing, business transformation and the integration of AI-driven recruiting technologies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Revenue at Tandym Group, where he led strategic growth initiatives, built and scaled recruiting and consulting teams, launched new business verticals and supported expansion into new markets across professional services and specialized talent segments.

"Jesse's appointment represents a meaningful investment in Madison-Davis' future," said Jared Bukzin, President of Madison-Davis. "He brings the rare combination of revenue leadership, operational discipline, market expertise and people-first management that will help us scale with purpose. His unique ability to build high-performing teams while leveraging innovative recruiting technology will strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients nationwide."

A Vision for Innovation and Client Success

In his new role, Siegal will lead Madison-Davis' revenue strategy, operational execution and growth initiatives. He will work closely with the leadership team to expand market presence, enhance client delivery, strengthen internal infrastructure and advance innovation across the business. His focus will include identifying new market opportunities, strengthening strategic partnerships and further elevating both client and candidate experiences.

"Madison-Davis has built a trusted reputation through deep industry expertise, long-standing client relationships and a commitment to quality," said Jesse Siegal. "I'm excited to join the firm at such an important moment in its evolution. The opportunity ahead is significant: to build on that strong foundation, expand our reach, invest in innovation and continue delivering the specialized talent solutions our clients need to compete and grow."

Siegal's appointment underscores Madison-Davis' ongoing investment in senior leadership and positions the firm for sustained growth as demand rises for specialized recruiting partners with deep market knowledge and execution speed across financial services, fintech, compliance, risk, accounting, finance and technology.

About Madison-Davis

Founded in 1982, Madison-Davis specializes in executive search and temporary staffing for financial services and technology, with practice areas spanning accounting and finance, corporate and compliance and AML, risk management, professional services, technology, investment banking, equipment leasing and commercial finance. The firm has partnered with more than 1,000 organizations across traditional finance, decentralized finance, healthcare, technology, consumer and industrial sectors.

For more information about Madison-Davis and its leadership team, visit www.madisondavis.com or contact:

Marissa Ventriello

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Madison-Davis