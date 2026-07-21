Madison-Davis Expands Accounting & Finance Contract & Consulting Practice

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations seek workforce flexibility while navigating growth, transformation, and market conditions, demand for specialized accounting and finance contract talent continues to rise. In response, Madison-Davis, an executive search, staffing, and consulting firm specializing in financial services and technology, is expanding its Accounting & Finance Contract & Consulting practice with the addition of Matthew Gierl as Managing Director.

Matthew will lead the practice's growth, partnering with clients to deliver contract, contract-to-hire, and consulting solutions that support hiring initiatives, business transformation, and long-term workforce strategies.

With more than 10 years of staffing and business development experience, Matthew has helped financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and middle-market organizations build high-performing accounting and finance teams. He has developed client partnerships, expanded staffing practices, and delivered talent solutions through a consultative, client-first approach.

"Organizations today need talent partners who can move quickly while delivering specialized expertise," said Matthew Gierl. "I'm excited to join Madison-Davis and expand our accounting and finance staffing and consulting capabilities by delivering flexible, high-quality talent solutions that solve today's workforce challenges."

Madison-Davis is investing in its accounting and finance talent solutions to meet growing demand for flexible workforce solutions while strengthening its full-service Accounting & Finance offering.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matthew as we accelerate the growth of our Accounting & Finance practice," said Jared Bukzin, President of Madison-Davis. "This expansion is a key part of our broader growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to building a market-leading platform. Matthew's proven leadership and deep industry expertise will strengthen our ability to scale the practice, deepen client partnerships, and deliver the specialized talent solutions organizations need to succeed."

With this expansion, Madison-Davis provides executive search, permanent placement, contract staffing, contract-to-hire, and consulting solutions that help organizations build high-performing accounting and finance teams.

To learn more about Madison-Davis' Accounting & Finance staffing and consulting services, visit www.madisondavis.com/accounting-and-finance.

About Madison-Davis

Founded in 1982, Madison-Davis specializes in executive search and temporary staffing for financial services and technology, with practice areas spanning accounting and finance, corporate and compliance and AML, risk management, professional services, technology, investment banking, equipment leasing and commercial finance. The firm has partnered with more than 1,000 organizations across traditional finance, decentralized finance, healthcare, technology, consumer and industrial sectors.

For more information about Madison-Davis visit www.madisondavis.com

SOURCE Madison-Davis