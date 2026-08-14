Madison Liquidators Expands Commercial Furniture Selection Through New Safco Partnership

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has expanded its online commercial furniture marketplace through a new partnership with Safco. The addition broadens the range of workplace furniture and support products available to businesses, educational institutions, and other professional organizations planning office furniture projects. By expanding its manufacturer lineup, Madison Liquidators continues to strengthen its ability to support complete workplace environments through a single marketplace.

Madison Liquidators has expanded its online commercial furniture marketplace through a new partnership with Safco. Post this Safco Office Desk

Modern workplace projects often extend well beyond traditional private offices. Organizations routinely furnish conference rooms with conference tables, training spaces, collaborative work areas, reception areas, and other shared environments that each require furniture designed for specific functions. As workplace needs continue to evolve, access to a broader range of coordinated furniture solutions has become increasingly important for businesses planning projects across multiple spaces.

Safco's catalog extends beyond traditional office furniture to include training tables, collaborative workspace solutions, and other products designed for environments with specialized functional requirements. The expanded catalog gives customers access to furniture collections that can be coordinated across multiple workspace types, helping maintain consistency in both design and functionality throughout an organization.

The expanded manufacturer lineup helps simplify commercial furniture procurement by giving customers access to a broader selection of coordinated workplace solutions. This broader selection also gives procurement teams greater flexibility when planning projects that involve multiple departments, phased expansions, or renovations requiring furniture solutions across a variety of workplace settings.

Beyond traditional office settings, Safco also provides furniture designed for specialized professional environments, including educational facilities, healthcare organizations, hospitality spaces, and government offices. The expanded manufacturer selection allows Madison Liquidators to better support organizations furnishing diverse workplace environments while addressing a wider range of operational requirements.

Through partnerships with manufacturers such as Safco, Madison Liquidators continues to expand the workplace solutions available to commercial buyers while supporting organizations planning projects across a wide range of professional environments.

About Madison Liquidators

Founded in November 2015, Madison Liquidators is an online retailer specializing in office furniture for businesses and home office professionals nationwide. The company provides a broad selection of workplace furnishings supported by in-house tools and customer assistance designed to support informed purchasing decisions.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators