Madison Liquidators Launches Redesigned Homepage to Improve the Office Furniture Shopping Experience

MADISON, Wis., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has launched a redesigned homepage intended to improve how customers shop for office furniture online. Developed to streamline product navigation and better connect shoppers with workspace planning resources, the updated homepage reflects a more intuitive approach to exploring office furniture and workspace solutions. The redesign supports businesses and home office professionals by providing a clearer starting point for projects of every size, allowing customers to discover, compare, and evaluate office furniture from a single destination.

New homepage image

The redesigned homepage introduces a more structured approach to product discovery through streamlined navigation, enhanced search functionality, and curated workspace collections. Customers can explore furniture by workspace, product category, style, or brand, making it easier to compare solutions ranging from an L-shaped desk for a private office to complete workplace furniture collections. This flexible navigation helps reduce the time spent searching while making it easier to compare furniture solutions across a variety of workplace environments.

Beyond helping customers discover products more efficiently, the redesigned homepage connects visitors with planning resources that support office furniture projects from concept to completion. Resources such as Free Office Floor Planning, featured products, and company updates provide additional guidance for businesses and home office professionals evaluating workspace solutions. By bringing these tools together in one place, the homepage supports more informed purchasing decisions while helping customers approach office planning with greater confidence. This integrated approach reflects how customers typically approach office furniture projects, whether beginning with a specific product or planning an entire workspace.

Every enhancement to the redesigned homepage was made with the goal of simplifying how customers research, compare, and purchase office furniture. Whether furnishing a single office, updating a department, or planning an entire workplace, visitors can now move more efficiently from initial inspiration to informed purchasing while maintaining access to planning tools and resources that support successful office furniture projects.

Through ongoing improvements to its online marketplace, Madison Liquidators continues to refine how customers discover, evaluate, and plan office furniture projects while supporting informed purchasing decisions across workplaces of all sizes.

About Madison Liquidators

Founded in November 2015, Madison Liquidators is an online retailer specializing in office furniture for businesses and home office professionals nationwide. The company provides a broad selection of workplace furnishings supported by in-house tools and customer assistance designed to support informed purchasing decisions.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators