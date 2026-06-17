Madison Street Capital Wins M&A Materials Deal of the Year (Under $1B) Award At The M&A Advisor's 17th Annual International M&A Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, proudly announces that it has been named the winner of the M&A Advisor Materials Deal of the Year (Under $1B category) award as part of The M&A Advisor's 17th Annual International M&A Awards. The winners were officially announced yesterday by The M&A Advisor.

Madison Street Capital's award-winning transaction was selected by an independent panel of global industry experts for its exceptional strategic execution, innovation, and value creation in the materials sector. "We are truly honored to receive this recognition," said Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital. "This award reflects the deep expertise of our team and our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients. We are grateful to The M&A Advisor and the independent judging panel for recognizing this important transaction."

The International M&A Awards celebrate the highest levels of performance in mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring, and corporate finance worldwide. Winning deals and firms will be formally honored at the 2026 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit, taking place September 14–15, 2026, in New York City. This recognition further strengthens Madison Street Capital's reputation as a top-tier advisor in the materials and industrials sectors, reinforcing the firm's ability to execute complex, high-impact transactions in dynamic market conditions.

To view the complete list of winners for the 17th Annual International M&A Awards, please CLICK HERE .

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership, and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For additional information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com.

About The M&A Advisor

Founded in 1998, The M&A Advisor is the premier global organization dedicated to connecting, recognizing, and informing professionals in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance. Through its industry-leading events, awards programs, and digital platforms, The M&A Advisor provides insights and networking opportunities that empower professionals at every stage of their careers. For more information, visit www.maadvisor.com or contact +1 (212) 951-1550.

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SOURCE Madison Street Capital