Madison Street Capital Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to TID, Inc. ("TID") on its Sale to EIS Operating Enterprises, LLC ("EIS")

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the sale of TID to EIS. Founded in the mid-1990s, TID's services include structural and total building demolition, hydrodemolition, and specialized work across a wide range of end markets, including Commercial, Institutional, Industrial, Healthcare, and Residential sectors. The transaction was announced by Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital, and led by Managing Director Peter Phillips. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Madison Street Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor in the sale of its client, TID Inc, to EIS Operating Enterprises LLC.

"We are honored to have represented TID in this transaction. The successful outcome is a direct result of TID's exceptional leadership team and extensive efforts of Peter Phillips and team, and we wish TID continued success and prosperity in the years ahead," said Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital.

"From the initial marketing of TID to the final acquisition by EIS, Pete and his team at Madison Street were invaluable partners in making the deal happen. I felt like a professional athlete, having Madison Street serving as my agent to help negotiate the final outcome. Pete and Dan's knowledge of banking, finance and deal structures were an invaluable resource throughout the process. I made the right choice in choosing Madison Street to represent TID Inc.," said Guy Zwahlen, President of TID.

"We are very proud to have delivered a great result to Guy and the whole team. TID is another prototypical MSC client that we love to work for – main street owner-operated with high-character individuals that simply do a great job with every project they tackle," said Pete Phillips, Managing Director of Madison Street Capital. We believe we found the best home for them at Environmental Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) and look forward to hearing about the company's continued success."

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital, an international investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, is committed to integrity, excellence, leadership, and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, sell-side representation, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For more information, please visit https://www.madisonstreetcapital.com/

About TID

TID is a leading full-service demolition contractor headquartered in North Salt Lake, Utah and specializes in a variety of demolition services, including interior and selective demolition, structural demolition, residential demolition as well as hydrodemolition. With over 25 years in the industry, TID has extensive knowledge and expertise in all aspects of demolition. For additional information, please visit https://tiddemo.com/

About EIS

EIS provides mission-critical environmental, remediation, and infrastructure services across the United States, serving a wide variety of public and private sectors. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, EIS operates from 32 office locations across 34 states. As a leading remediation and specialty infrastructure services firm, EIS is committed to sustained growth through geographic expansion, service line extensions, and an unwavering dedication to safety. For additional information, visit https://eisholdings.com

For Media Inquiries

Debora Lima, Head of PR, [email protected]

For Investment Banking Inquiries

Kevin Owen, Head of Deal Origination, (941) 250-3613

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SOURCE Madison Street Capital