Madrid Introduces Continuous Linear: An Eye-Catching and Expansive Wall and Ceiling Product

OCEANSIDE, Calif. , June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madrid, a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand and manufacturer of high-quality, hand-crafted interior acoustic wood products, has reimagined its popular Linear wood product and is proud to introduce Continuous Linear, an eye-catching and expansive wall or ceiling installation achieved using an innovative two-part clip system.

Continous Linear can be applied to walls or ceilings.

Engineered for visual impact, Continuous Linear offers a clean, uninterrupted linear appearance while maintaining precise alignment and a seamless finish. Ideal for applications ranging from commercial environments to hospitality and entertainment venues, Continuous Linear delivers a sophisticated, continuous wood look while improving acoustic comfort.

"We wanted to give designers a solution that balances acoustic performance with refined, architectural aesthetics," said Beau Knapp, Madrid's National Sales Manager. "Continuous Linear fits the bill in that it allows for cohesive, high-end interiors without added complexity in specification or installation."

Continuous Linear is available with either a solid wood or MDF core and is offered in 10 standard veneers and eight standard stains, with access to Madrid's more than 200 veneer options. Blades are available in three standard widths and a standard length of 95 inches, supporting design continuity across expansive applications. In addition to its design versatility, it meets Class A fire rating standards, making Continuous Linear a reliable choice for high-traffic commercial and public spaces where safety and compliance are essential.

For more information, visit https://madridacoustics.com/products/continuous-linear.

ABOUT MADRID

Madrid Acoustics has been crafting quality wood products since 1977 and architectural ceilings and wood elements for well over a decade. From sustainably harvested wood, Madrid creates innovative three-dimensional products that complement your design. Our attractive and versatile product lines can complement your design and provide optional sound reflection or absorption.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

SOURCE Madrid