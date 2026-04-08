Madrid's Wood Weave Brings Beauty and Dimension to Commercial Interiors

OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madrid, a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand and manufacturer of high-quality, hand-crafted interior acoustic wood products, highlights Wood Weave, a distinctive real wood vertical surfacing option designed to enhance commercial interiors with warmth, texture and visual interest.

Wood Weave is real woven wood, available in White Oak, Cherry, Maple, and Walnut veneers, and field finished with clear lacquer using standard wood finishing techniques. Custom veneers are also available upon request.

Primarily specified for commercial environments, Wood Weave is well suited for a wide range of industries including hospitality and commercial spaces, and applications such as wall surfaces, wainscoting, millwork, and other architectural features. The woven wood design creates a unique aesthetic that adds depth and character to any vertical surface.

Crafted from real woven wood, Wood Weave is offered in standard White Oak, Cherry, Maple, and Walnut veneers, with more than 200 additional veneer options available. Each can be field finished with a clear lacquer using conventional wood finishing methods, protecting the surface while preserving its natural look.

"Designers are increasingly looking for materials that deliver both visual impact and flexibility," added Beau Knapp, National Sales Manager. "Wood Weave meets that demand by combining real wood craftsmanship with a versatile tile system that adapts to a wide range of commercial applications."

Wood Weave is offered in 8-inch by 8-inch or 12-inch by 12-inch square interlocking tiles that allow for flexible design patterns and efficient installation. The tiles can be nailed to nearly any substrate, making them ideal for both new construction and renovation projects.

With its combination of craftsmanship, versatility and natural materials, Wood Weave continues to be a compelling option for architects and designers seeking to create inviting and visually engaging commercial interiors.

Learn more about Madrid, its products and customization options at madridacoustics.com.

ABOUT MADRID

Madrid Acoustics has been crafting quality wood products since 1977 and architectural ceilings and wood elements for well over a decade. From sustainably harvested wood, Madrid creates innovative three-dimensional products that complement your design. Our attractive and versatile product lines can complement your design and provide optional sound reflection or absorption.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

SOURCE Madrid