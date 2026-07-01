Maestro Tequilero José Valdez Introduces Tequila Partida To Canada

The Canadian debut follows Tequila Partida's successful expansion into the Benelux region in 2025 and continues the brand's international growth across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and now North America. As one of Mexico's most respected luxury tequila houses, Tequila Partida continues to bring its uncompromising approach to craftsmanship to discerning tequila enthusiasts around the world.

Premium tequila continues to gain momentum in Canada as consumers increasingly seek authenticity, provenance and exceptional craftsmanship. For the past twenty years, Tequila Partida has remained dedicated to one simple belief: exceptional tequila begins with exceptional agave.

Produced in the Valley of Jalisco, Mexico, Tequila Partida showcases the pure expression of 100% Mature Blue Weber agave through meticulous production methods and a relentless commitment to quality. From the award-winning Familia collection to the innovative Roble Fino range, every bottle reflects the brand's philosophy of honoring agave above all else.

The Canadian launch follows another landmark year for the brand. Tequila Partida Familia Blanco earned a Gold Medal at the 2025 Global Spirits Masters, Familia Reposado received Best in Show at the 2025 New Orleans Spirits Competition, Familia Añejo won Gold at the 2024 Global Spirits Masters, and Roble Fino was recently named Best Luxury Tequila 2025 by Wine Enthusiast. Together, these accolades reinforce Tequila Partida's reputation as one of the world's most awarded luxury tequila brands.

"Canada is one of the world's most exciting premium spirits markets, making it the ideal next step in Tequila Partida's international growth," said Brett Dunne, Managing Director, Lucas Bols USA & Canada. "Consumers are looking for authenticity, provenance and craftsmanship and qualities that have defined Tequila Partida for the past twenty years. Together with Breakthru Canada and our retail partners, we are proud to introduce Canadian consumers to the Art of Agave Purity and one of Mexico's most respected luxury tequila brands."

The launch is supported by Breakthru Canada, whose expertise across hospitality and retail will help establish Tequila Partida throughout British Columbia.

Introducing Tequila Partida to British Columbia

Beginning July 1, consumers across British Columbia will discover Tequila Partida through exclusive six-month retail partnerships.

BC Liquor Stores

Tequila Partida Familia Reposado – CAD $84.99

Angry Otter Liquor Stores

Tequila Partida Familia Blanco – CAD $79.99

Tequila Partida Familia Añejo – CAD $89.99

Tequila Partida Roble Fino Reposado – CAD $169.99

Together, these expressions showcase the breadth of the Tequila Partida portfolio—from the vibrant character of Familia Blanco and the balanced elegance of Familia Reposado to the rich complexity of Familia Añejo and the groundbreaking innovation of Roble Fino.

Finished in carefully selected Scotch whisky casks, Roble Fino Reposado exemplifies Tequila Partida's pioneering barrel-finishing program, creating a remarkably elegant tequila that bridges traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation.

Maestro Tequilero José Valdez Visits Canada

The Canadian launch will be celebrated with the first official Canadian visit from José Valdez, who has crafted every bottle of Tequila Partida since the brand's founding in 2005 and is celebrating twenty years with the brand.

Over two days in Vancouver, Valdez will meet with trade partners, bartenders, media and tequila enthusiasts, sharing the philosophy, craftsmanship and passion that have defined Tequila Partida from day one.

On the evening of July 20th, Valdez will host an intimate invitation-only Tequila Hour, featuring guided tastings of the Familia and Roble Fino collections, authentic Mexican culinary pairings and signature cocktails that showcase the versatility and elegance of Tequila Partida.

"Born Pure, in the Tequila valley," said José Valdez, Maestro Tequilero, Tequila Partida. "For the past twenty years, it has been my privilege to craft Tequila Partida from field to bottle, using only mature agave and Volcanic water from the Valley. I look forward to sharing our passion for exceptional tequila with Canadian consumers for the very first time."

About Tequila Partida

For twenty years, Tequila Partida has crafted award-winning tequila in the Valley of Jalisco, Mexico, celebrating the pure expression of 100% Mature Blue Weber agave. Founded in 2005, the brand's internationally acclaimed portfolio includes the Familia and Roble Fino collections, recognized by leading competitions including the Global Spirits Masters, the New Orleans Spirits Competition and Wine Enthusiast. Every bottle reflects Tequila Partida's unwavering commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship and the pure expression of Agave.

About Lucas Bols

Founded in Amsterdam in 1575, Lucas Bols is one of the world's oldest distilled spirits companies and a leading global cocktail and spirits organization. With more than 450 years of heritage, Lucas Bols inspires bartenders and consumers around the world through a portfolio of premium and super-premium spirits, innovation and a passion for cocktail culture.

Its portfolio includes Tequila Partida, Bols Liqueurs, Bols Cocktails, Galliano, Passoã, Pallini Limoncello, Damrak Gin, Bols Genever, Fluère and other internationally recognized brands.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading beverage wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada, representing a portfolio of premier spirits, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic brands. Breakthru is family-owned and operates in 16 markets with more than $8.6 billion in annual sales and a team of nearly 9,000 dedicated associates. The company delivers world-renowned beverage brands to the doorsteps of North America's retail, convenience, bar, and restaurant businesses, and has been named a "U.S. Best Managed Company" for five years in a row. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

Media Contact:

Collin Smith

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Tequila Partida