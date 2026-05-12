Tequila Partida Celebrates 20 Years with Launch of Limited High-Proof Reposado Single Barrel Program

Exclusive 20-barrel release offers customizable high-proof expressions and immersive Tequila Valley selection experience

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer demand for Tequila Reposado accelerates, Tequila Partida is marking a major milestone with a program designed for the category's most discerning accounts.

Tequila Partida, founded in 2005 and part of The Lucas Bols Company, announces the U.S. debut of its High-Proof Reposado Single Barrel Program—a tightly allocated release celebrating 20 years of crafting traditional valley Tequila while offering leading bars, restaurants, and retailers access to rare, fully customizable expressions crafted at the distillery.

Partida High-Proof Reposado Single Barrel

The program, which began rolling out in March 2026, is limited to just 20 barrels nationwide, with early allocations already secured by top-performing accounts ahead of the official announcement—highlighting strong demand for authentic offerings in the premium segment.

Each barrel yields approximately 240–282 bottles (750ml) and can be bottled between 90 and 110 proof, allowing partners to tailor their selection to their clientele. Every barrel develops its own unique flavor profile, creating a one-of-a-kind expression that supports premium positioning, storytelling, and repeat consumer engagement.

"Our philosophy is simple: "Great tequila starts with great agave — and our job is to let that character come through with clarity, balance, and authenticity." said José Valdez, Master Tequilero at Tequila Partida, who has led tequila production at Partida since its founding.

"Through careful agave selection, precise fermentation, meticulous distillation and thoughtful barrel aging, we let the natural character of the agave shine. This high-proof single barrel release is one of the purest expressions of that approach."

The program builds on the success of Partida's previous single barrel releases, which sold out across more than 25 barrels and saw particularly strong demand for high-proof selections among leading on- and off-premise accounts.

"High-proof, single barrel tequila gives top accounts a powerful way to differentiate—not just on quality, but on experience," said Brett Dunne, Managing Director, USA & Canada, Lucas Bols. "It creates a story behind the bar, drives trade-up, and gives consumers a reason to come back. This program is built to deliver both margin expansion and long-term customer engagement."

From a brand perspective, the program reflects a broader shift in how consumers engage with tequila.

"Today's tequila consumer is increasingly seeking transparency, provenance, and individuality," said Gilles Bensabeur, Brand Director, Tequila Partida. "Single barrel and high-proof expressions speak directly to that mindset—they offer something more personal, more expressive, and ultimately more memorable. This program allows our partners to bring that experience to life in a way that feels truly exclusive."

The reposado is aged a minimum of six months in custom-toasted, single-use American oak barrels previously used for bourbon, developing layered notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice while maintaining Partida's signature traditional agave profile.

Two Ways to Select a Barrel

Partners can select their exclusive barrel through one of two tailored experiences:

Immersive Tequila Valley Experience

Walk through agave fields alongside expert jimadors

Tour the distillery and production facilities

Taste and select their barrel with José Valdez in the aging room

Guided Sample Selection

Alternatively, accounts can select their barrel through a curated three-sample tasting kit presented by a Lucas Bols sales manager—providing a streamlined yet still highly personalized selection process.

Program Details

Total allocation: 20 barrels

20 barrels Yield: ~240–282 bottles per barrel (750ml)

~240–282 bottles per barrel (750ml) Proof: 90–110 (custom selection)

90–110 (custom selection) Aging: Minimum 6 months in single-use American oak bourbon barrels

Minimum 6 months in single-use American oak bourbon barrels SRP: Starting at $49

Starting at $49 Customization: Bottles feature account name, barrel number, and selection date

Bottles feature account name, barrel number, and selection date Bonus: Each purchase includes a branded barrel head or full aging barrel

With extremely limited allocation and strong early demand, the program is expected to sell out quickly.

Reserve your barrel today, with your local Lucas Bols representative, alternatively reach out to, Gilles Bensabeur via email, [email protected].

About Tequila Partida

Tequila Partida is an authentic, estate-grown premium tequila made from 100% blue agave in the heart of Mexico's historic Tequila Valley. Agave forward profile and produced with a focus on transparency and quality at every stage—from harvest to distillation and aging—Partida is widely recognized for its agave-forward profile and consistent excellence.

Partida has earned numerous accolades, including recognition from Wine Enthusiast and USA Today 10BEST, and is regarded as one of the leading tequilas in the premium category. For more information, visit www.partidatequila.com.

About The Lucas Bols Company

The Lucas Bols Company is a leading global cocktail and spirits company with a mission to create great cocktail experiences around the world. Active in over 110 countries, its portfolio includes three global cocktail brands and more than 20 international and regional spirits and liqueurs, including Bols, Passoã, Galliano, and Tequila Partida.

With over 450 years of expertise in distilling and blending, Lucas Bols combines heritage with innovation to inspire bartenders, operators, and consumers worldwide through its products, the House of Bols experience, and the Bols Cocktail Academy. For more information, visit www.lucasbols.com.

Media Contact:

Collin Smith

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Tequila Partida