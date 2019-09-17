Magellan Corporation Women's Hockey Showcase Brings More than 35 Olympians to Chicago, October 18-20, 2019

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaming up to celebrate women in sports and promote gender equality, Deerfield based Magellan Corporation, together with Billie Jean King Enterprises, announce the launch of the Magellan Corporation Women's Hockey Showcase in Chicago, October 18-20.

Among the more than 35 Olympians playing in the four-game weekend are Kendall Coyne Schofield, Megan Bozek, Hilary Knight, Marie-Philip Poulin and Noora Raty. The ambassador coaches include Cammi Granato, Jayna Hefford and Angela Ruggiero, all Hockey Hall of Famers and gold medal winners in the Winter Olympics, with Ruggiero currently serving as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

The Magellan Corporation Women's Hockey Showcase will be a four-team tournament over two days, part of a larger effort to support female hockey players in developing a sustainable league for the future. The event will be hosted at Fifth Third Arena, which serves as the Chicago Blackhawks practice facility and community ice rink, with the final taking place on Sunday, October 20.

"Billie Jean King is a sports, social justice and equality icon," noted Bob Arthur, CEO of Magellan Corporation. "When she and Ilana Kloss approached us to support women's hockey, the fit was natural. We are already proud partners of NWSL's Chicago Red Stars and the WNBA's Chicago Sky. Let's level the playing field for women and girls in sports."

Rounding out the Magellan Corporation Women's Hockey Showcase weekend will be a "Meet Your Sheros" youth hockey clinic for girls hosted on October 18, with registration to open to the public at Blackhawks.com/YouthHockey on September 23. Additionally, the elite female players will guest coach a Blackhawks "First Stride" session, which provides Chicago Public Schools students the opportunity to try skating for the first time alongside a STEM education program.

"Billie Jean and I are thrilled to work with Magellan Corporation supporting these incredible female athletes. The fight for equality in sports and business continues, and Chicagoans can support these efforts while watching the most elite athletes in women's hockey today," said Ilana Kloss, Principal, Billie Jean King Enterprises.

"This is going to be an extraordinary weekend, with the best talent in women's professional hockey in North America coming together in Chicago for the first time ever. The lasting impact that this weekend will have on the next generation of players is indescribable," reflected Kendall Coyne Schofield, winner of six gold medals at the IIHF World Women's Championships and a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Individual Day passes for both Saturday and Sunday are available for $25 each. Weekend Passes to attend both days of the showcase are available for $40. Ticket Link: https://bit.ly/2kpsCqQ . More information: https://bit.ly/2lYldPn

About Magellan Corporation: Magellan Corporation is a leading independent global distributor of high quality specialty steels and other metallurgical products. Since 1985, Magellan has been an industry leader with an innovative approach to supply chain knowledge and technical expertise. Deeply rooted in a culture of caring — for its employees, clients, suppliers and shareholders, but also for the greater community and its citizens --Magellan strives to make a positive impact on a local and regional scale. Magellan Corporation is honored to support numerous deserving charitable organizations with a diverse range of causes.

About Billie Jean King Enterprises: As tennis titleholders and social activists, Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss live their lives according to the principles of EQUITY, EMPOWERMENT and ACCESS. They have both excelled as professional athletes, run companies, sporting franchises and have significant experience in reputation management and legacy building. Their company "Billie Jean King Enterprises" includes individuals from consulting, marketing and financial services with the aim to generate revenue from helping companies, leagues, athletes and organizations commit to making impactful change.

About Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA): Professional Women's Hockey Players Association's (PWHPA) mission is to promote, advance, and support a single, viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world. The organization aims to provide a united voice to players advocating for the creation of a sustainable professional league. PWHPA is working to accomplish its mission by coordinating training needs and programming opportunities during the 2019-2020 season and collaborating with like-minded organizations to make hockey more inclusive for women today and for future generations. To learn more about PWHPA and the Dream Gap tour visit www.pwhpa.com.

SOURCE Magellan Corporation