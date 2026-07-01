MAGNA-TILES® Launches A Tidal Wave of New Themed Sets, Making the Ocean a Playground to Build and Explore

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maritime meets MAGNA-TILES® as America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand¹ has launched a tidal wave of new ocean-themed sets, inspiring kids to build and explore an undersea world of imagination and play. The new sets are available now at MAGNATILES.com, major retailers and specialty toy stores nationwide.

Maritime meets MAGNA-TILES® as America’s #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand¹ has launched a tidal wave of new ocean-themed sets, inspiring kids to build and explore an undersea world of imagination and play. The new sets are available now at MAGNATILES.com, major retailers and specialty toy stores nationwide.

The innovative new Ocean Collection builds on the MAGNA-TILES legacy with surprising elements, including the first-ever curved tiles to build domed observation pods for underwater explorations. The collection also features sensory tiles and soft-touch elements such as coral and octopus tentacle pieces. These innovative new pieces are designed to fuel young imaginations like never before!

"As a dad, I see firsthand how kids get totally lost in their own worlds when they're building. That's why we went all-in on this ocean theme," says Michael Valenta, President of MAGNA-TILES. "Our design team continues to push the boundaries of what's possible within our system of play. These new, organic shapes and textures bring the Ocean theme to life, while still remaining 100% compatible with the simple geometric shapes that our brand was built upon. I can't wait to see these sets land in living rooms, and I'm even more excited to see the stories kids dream up as they build with the Ocean Collection."

To every parent's delight, MAGNA-TILES also continues to expand their top-selling Travel Set collection this summer with seasonally-themed Spooky and Gingerbread House versions, both 24-piece sets. Available now and priced under $20, they are the perfect choice for holidays, stocking stuffers and every small giftable moment. Each Travel Set features compact microMAGS and a clever case that transforms into the magnetic building base, making them absolute must-haves for holiday travel, dining out, and school carpool rides.

The MAGNA-TILES 2026 sets are sure to top holiday wish lists for kids and parents alike. As always, no instructions are required and all pieces are compatible with and complementary to all other MAGNA-TILES sets. Kids can easily add to their current MAGNA-TILES collection for endless possibilities! (Download high-res images HERE.)

NEW FOR 2026 - OCEAN COLLECTION

MAGNA-TILES® Coral Reef 25-Piece Set

MSRP $39.99 | Ages 3+ | Amazon, Target, Walmart, and magnatiles.com

Make the ocean your playground with a 25-piece set that turns any flat surface into a busy coral reef.

Dive into a colorful undersea world with Coral Reef, a 25-piece magnetic building set filled with friendly sea creatures and coral-inspired tiles.

Combine Coral Reef with other ocean and outdoor sets to create seaside cliffs, tide pools, and underwater caves.

MAGNA-TILES® Dolphin Bay 13-Piece Set

MSRP $19.99 | Ages 3+ | Amazon, Target, Walmart, and magnatiles.com

Make a splash in Dolphin Bay, a 13-piece ocean adventure that brings sunny, seaside play to any surface.

Kids can build a mini-cove, snap together a surfer figure, and ride the waves with a playful dolphin as they explore life above and below the water.

Build a shoreline, add a surfer friend, and invite a playful dolphin into the scene for kid-led stories that change with every rebuild.

MAGNA-TILES® Shark Dive 13-Piece Set

MSRP $19.99 | Ages 3+ | Amazon, Target, Walmart, and magnatiles.com

Take the plunge into imaginative play with Shark Dive, a 13-piece ocean adventure that brings big thrills in a small build.

Build an ocean floor, add a fearless diver, and bring a playful shark into the scene for thrilling, kid-led stories.

Mix, match, and rebuild with other sets to keep the adventures going long after the first dive.

MAGNA-TILES® Lighthouse Rescue 26-Piece Set

MSRP $39.99 | Ages 3+ | Amazon, Target, Walmart, and magnatiles.com

Shine a light on imaginative play with a 26-piece set that transforms any surface into a busy shoreline.

Build a lighthouse, create rocky coasts and waves, then send the lighthouse keeper and sea creatures into action.

Connect Lighthouse Rescue with other ocean and outdoor sets to create a whole coastline of kid-led adventures.

MAGNA-TILES® Undersea Adventure 58-Piece Set

MSRP $89.99 | Ages 5+ | Amazon, Target, Walmart, and magnatiles.com

Kids can build domed observation pods, pop open trapdoor tiles, and send divers splashing into the scene alongside a dolphin, shark, sea turtle, and octopus.

With new sensory tiles, soft coral, octopus tentacle pieces, and ocean wave graphics, every build feels like a brand-new deep-sea mission to explore.

Mix, match, and rebuild with other ocean and outdoor sets to keep the adventures flowing from the reef to the open sea.

MAGNA-TILES sets can be found in thousands of national and independent retail stores across the world and at MAGNA-TILES.com. Visit MAGNA-TILES.com and follow @magnatiles on Instagram today for more information. (Download high-res images HERE.)

About MAGNA-TILES

MAGNA-TILES® is the original magnetic construction brand, born in the classroom in 1997. Invented by an educator, for educators, from these humble beginnings, MAGNA-TILES has grown to become America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets brand (Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2025/USD) and an essential tool for every child's growing mind.

Through word of mouth and hands-on experience, MAGNA-TILES sets steadily found their way into neighborhood toy stores, at the urging of families who were seeking ways to bring education, enrichment and Meaningful Play to their home.

Today, while MAGNA-TILES sets are now a staple in millions of homes and classrooms across 80+ countries, our work is never complete, because the MAGNA-TILES brand is fueled by a child's endless imagination. Visit MAGNA-TILES.com and follow @magnatiles on Instagram for more information.

¹Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2025/USD

SOURCE MAGNA-TILES®