MAGNA-TILES® capitalizes on its travel set sensation, reveals newest magnetic building innovations at Toy Fair®. MAGNA-TILES®, America’s #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand¹, unveils its latest innovations at Toy Fair 2026, building on their legacy as the original and most-awarded magnetic construction brand. From February 14-17, attendees can discover the new MAGNA-TILES range at booth #2721 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

MAGNA-TILES ignited the travel toy market in fall 2024 with the debut of their first-ever microMAGS Travel Set, which experienced an immediate and explosive sell-out success. To date, over 1 million MAGNA-TILES Travel Sets have been sold across the world. Due to this relentless consumer demand, MAGNA-TILES has launched an expanded Travel Set collection. Kicking off the 2026 line are the lovable, seasonally-themed Heart to Heart and Spring Garden sets. Available now and priced under $20, they are the perfect choice for holidays, birthdays and small giftable moments. These new portable play essentials feature compact microMAGS and a clever case that transforms into the magnetic building base, making them absolute must-haves for car rides, dining out, and family adventures.

The 2026 line also features the new Rail Racers 8-Piece Rail Pack , a top-requested set from our MAGNA-TILES community, that allows families to easily build on their existing collection. It serves as an essential add-on to the wildly popular, and 2026 TOTY Award Finalist, MAGNA-TILES Rail Racers Deluxe Set, which revolutionized frustration-free ball run building in 2025. The Rail Pack delivers eight patent-pending clear rails, empowering kids to engineer bigger, higher, and longer tracks for non-stop, exhilarating rolling action.

"Our new line continues to inspire kids to build on their imaginations, not just at home and in classrooms, but everywhere they go!" said Michael Valenta, President at MAGNA-TILES. "The consumer response to our Travel Sets has been incredibly strong. Their giftable price point makes them ideal for special occasions, add-on purchases, and introducing new families to the MAGNA-TILES brand. We're excited to showcase new Travel Sets at Toy Fair New York and can't wait to see all the places our fans will build next."

MAGNA-TILES, exhibiting at Toy Fair Booth #2721, invites attendees to discover their award-winning, magnetic building portfolio, featuring:

MAGNA-TILES® microMAGS Heart to Heart 26-Piece Travel Set

MSRP $19.99 | Ages 3+ | MAGNATILES.com , Amazon, Target, Walmart, and local toy stores.

Celebrate creativity and love with every click! The microMAGS Heart to Heart 26-Piece Travel Set features glittering pink and teal tiles, decorative arch windows, and dynamic quarter-circle pieces that bring curves and motion to any build.

Whether designing sweet heart-shaped sculptures or creating dreamy towers, kids can take their magnetic masterpieces anywhere thanks to compact microMAGS® tiles.

Fully compatible with all MAGNA-TILES sets, you can seamlessly expand your collection for frustration-free building fun.

MAGNA-TILES® microMAGS Spring Garden 24-Piece Travel Set

MSRP $19.99 | Ages 3+ | MAGNATILES.com , Amazon, Target, Walmart, and local toy stores.

Step into a garden full of magnetic magic! With decorated flower and tulip tiles, playful pastel quarter circles, and a curious bunny companion, kids can build colorful gardens, cozy cottages, and blossoming spring scenes on the go.

Compact microMAGS tiles make this set perfect for vacations, restaurants, and car rides.

Fully compatible with all MAGNA-TILES sets, you can seamlessly expand your collection for frustration-free building fun.

Spring has never been so imaginative—or so portable!

MAGNA-TILES® Rail Racers 8-Piece Rail Pack

MSRP $24.99 | Ages 3+ | MAGNATILES.com , Amazon, Target, Walmart, and local toy stores.

Take your Rail Racers builds to the next level! The MAGNA-TILES Rail Racers 8-Piece Rail Pack adds eight patent-pending clear rails, giving kids the freedom to create bigger tracks, higher ramps, and longer runs for nonstop rolling excitement.

Designed to snap together effortlessly with a simple four-click connection—no prongs, no frustration, just creative fun.

Perfect for combining with any MAGNA-TILES Rail Racers sets to unlock new levels of speed, motion, and STEM learning.

The new sets are compatible with all other MAGNA-TILES sets, including fan-favorites like the Classic 32-Piece and 100-Piece Sets that introduced the world to magnetic building 29 years ago.

About MAGNA-TILES

MAGNA-TILES® is the original magnetic construction brand, born in the classroom in 1997. Invented by an educator, for educators, from these humble beginnings, MAGNA-TILES has grown to become America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets brand (Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2025/USD) and an essential tool for every child's growing mind.

Through word of mouth and hands-on experience, MAGNA-TILES sets steadily found their way into neighborhood toy stores, at the urging of families who were seeking ways to bring education, enrichment and Meaningful Play to their home. Today, while MAGNA-TILES sets are now a staple in millions of homes and classrooms across 80+ countries, our work is never complete… because the MAGNA-TILES brand is fueled by a child's endless imagination. Visit MAGNA-TILES.com and follow @magnatiles for more information.

¹Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2025/USD

