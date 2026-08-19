MAISONETTE LAUNCHES NEON REBELS, A CURATED MARKETPLACE FOR TWEENS AND TEENS

Channeling Maisonette's signature taste and quality, the new shopping destination brings together more than 100 brands across clothing, accessories, home, and beauty for ages 7–14

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maisonette, the curated online marketplace that brings everything for kids into one magical place, today launches Neon Rebels, a new online marketplace built for one of the most underserved, fastest-growing segments of the market: tweens and teens. Since 2017, Maisonette has delivered modern families the very best in apparel, toys, gear, and home decor. Now, the brand is extending its category expertise into a world designed for the unique wants, needs, and complexities of ages 7-14.

Debuting with more than 100 brands across Apparel, Shoes & Accessories, Home & Electronics, Beauty & Skincare, Neon Rebels extends Maisonette's curated marketplace model to an age group that has historically fallen between traditional children's and adult retail. The destination brings together trend-relevant, age-appropriate products that reflect what older kids want while exceeding the standards for quality and safety that parents expect. From everyday essentials to special occasions, everything tweens and teens need now lives in one place.

No one has owned the tween and teen market in a way that speaks to both kids and their parents. Neon Rebels changes that. Built as a distinct, dynamic world within Maisonette, Neon Rebels bridges the gap between what tweens and teens want and what parents feel good about buying. Bold, fun, and expressive, the platform gives kids the freedom to discover who they are, while delivering the quality and curation parents trust. Designed around the way families increasingly shop together, Neon Rebels brings more joy, confidence and beauty to the experience of growing up.

"Maisonette has always sought to bring ease and celebration to every stage of family life. As the Millennial parents who first discovered Maisonette enter a new chapter of parenthood, we're proud to grow right alongside them," said AJ Nicholas, President of Maisonette. "Tweens have become one of our fastest-growing segments, with over 20% of our customers now having at least one child age 7+. We recognized both this incredible momentum and a clear gap in the market to serve this age group thoughtfully, and Neon Rebels is our answer."

Curated for Confidence

Upholding the rigorous standards of taste and quality that Maisonette is known for, Neon Rebels offers a carefully curated world of products for older kids finding their independence. Hand-selected from around the globe across core lifestyle categories, Apparel & Accessories, Bath & Body, and Home & Gifts, the assortment lives in the in-between: pieces that are neither "too little" nor "too grown-up."

By bringing these categories together into one elevated space, Neon Rebels treats style as a powerful vehicle for self-expression. Every product is curated to help tweens and teens explore who they are, find their people, and fit in without losing what makes them stand out. It turns everyday shopping into a shared moment of confidence, empowering older kids to express their individuality while giving parents confidence in every pick. Built to feel like it was made for them, the destination lets tweens and teens browse freely and discover what feels right, with the independence they're ready for inside a marketplace parents already trust.

"When building Neon Rebels, we tapped directly into our own memories to capture that magic and wonder of flipping through magazines and catalogs in the '90s," said Sylvana Ward Durrett, Co-Founder and Board Director of Maisonette. "From the site experience to the creative curation, we built a space where both generations see themselves and feel inspired. The right product can instantly transform an outfit, elevate a space, and shift a mindset, and Neon Rebels is here to help families find those exact pieces."

Brand Assortment

Neon Rebels debuts with a globally sourced roster of over 100 brands, bringing together must-have pieces for every lifestyle and personality:

Exclusive Launches: Montana Maple, the new tween extension from Marlo, will debut exclusively on Neon Rebels.

Montana Maple, the new tween extension from Marlo, will debut exclusively on Neon Rebels. Apparel, Footwear & Accessories : Trend-right styles that balance self-expression, ease and age-appropriate fit from Marlo, LoveShackFancy, DL1961, Pleat, Summer Loving, THEME, SOW Kids, STATE, and Jewelry Made By Me.

: Trend-right styles that balance self-expression, ease and age-appropriate fit from Marlo, LoveShackFancy, DL1961, Pleat, Summer Loving, THEME, SOW Kids, STATE, and Jewelry Made By Me. Bath & Body: Gentle personal-care and routines developed with young and sensitive skin in mind from YES DAY, JB SKRUB, ERLY, and Pipa Skincare.

Gentle personal-care and routines developed with young and sensitive skin in mind from YES DAY, JB SKRUB, ERLY, and Pipa Skincare. Home & Lifestyle: Expressive room decor, intentional technology, and curated book sets helping tweens create a space that feels entirely their own from Juniper Books, Yellowpop, and Mustard Made.

Join our world by visiting www.maisonette.com/neon-rebels and following us on Instagram @MaisonetteWorld.

About Maisonette

Maisonette is the curated online marketplace for modern families, bringing everything for kids into one magical place. The destination searches the globe to feature 750+ of the best brands across apparel, toys, gear, and home decor for every age from baby through teen, ensuring each item meets rigorous standards for style, quality, and safety. Offering a world of products, accompanied by trusted guidance from in-house experts, Maisonette simplifies shopping for parents while adding a little more delight to everyday family life. In Summer 2026, Maisonette launches Neon Rebels by Maisonette, a new curated marketplace focused on tweens and teens. Learn more at Maisonette.com.

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SOURCE Maisonette