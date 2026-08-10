Major Joint Replacement Work Scheduled for Delaware Memorial Bridge

The scope of work includes the complete removal and replacement of 46 bridge joints—comprising 24 expansion joints and 22 relief joints—along with specialized Ultra High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) reconstruction adjoining each joint location. For additional project details and the new traffic pattern video: www.delawarememorialbridge.com/dmb-joint-replacement-project

"Bridge joints are critical structural components that absorb the natural movement of the bridge caused by temperature changes and continuous heavy traffic," said DRBA Chief Engineer David Hoppenjans. "Replacing these original joint systems in conjunction with our recent deck preservation work ensures the overall long-term structural integrity, safety, and performance of the bridge for decades to come."

Traffic Impacts & Lane Configurations:

To facilitate construction while maintaining regional traffic flow, the project will implement a new traffic pattern between September 7, 2026, and November 24, 2026:

Northbound Span (NJ-Bound): Continuous 24/7 double lane closures will be in place on the northbound structure. The two left northbound lanes will remain open on the New Jersey-bound span for all traffic types.





Continuous 24/7 double lane closures will be in place on the northbound structure. The two left northbound lanes will remain open on the New Jersey-bound span for all traffic types. Southbound Span (DE-Bound) Bypass Lane: To maintain overall crossing capacity, a dedicated barrier-separated bypass lane will be established on the exterior lane of the Delaware-bound span. This bypass lane is strictly designated for passenger vehicles destined for the NJ Turnpike or US Route 40 traffic only . Tractor-trailers, trucks and other commercial vehicles are prohibited from using this bypass lane.





To maintain overall crossing capacity, a dedicated will be established on the exterior lane of the Delaware-bound span. This bypass lane is strictly designated for passenger vehicles destined for the . Tractor-trailers, trucks and other commercial vehicles are prohibited from using this bypass lane. Southbound Traffic (DE-Bound): Three (3) right lanes on the Delaware-bound span will remain open for southbound traffic into Delaware (I-95 and I-495). The left lane will be cordoned off for use as the contra-flow bypass lane.

Motorist Guidance

NJ Turnpike & US-40 Bound Passenger Cars : Motorists using the barrier-separated bypass lane on the southbound span can help minimize traffic congestion on the New Jersey bound bridge and can easily merge directly onto the NJ Turnpike and US-40.

: Motorists using the barrier-separated bypass lane on the southbound span can help minimize traffic congestion on the New Jersey bound bridge and can easily merge directly onto the NJ Turnpike and US-40. US-130 / RT-49 & Local NJ Destinations : Passenger cars and commercial vehicles heading toward US-130, RT-49, or other local exits must remain in the open northbound lanes on the main northbound span. No access is available to these exits from the Contra-Flow Bypass Lane.

: Passenger cars and commercial vehicles heading toward US-130, RT-49, or other local exits must remain in the open northbound lanes on the main northbound span. No access is available to these exits from the Contra-Flow Bypass Lane. Commercial Traffic: All trucks, buses, and oversized vehicles must remain in the two open left lanes of the northbound span.

While DRBA engineers have designed the traffic pattern to maximize capacity and minimize disruption, motorists should anticipate delays heading northbound into New Jersey, particularly during peak morning and evening commute times and busy weekend hours.

Commuters are urged to exercise caution, stay alert in construction zones, obey posted speed limits, and plan extra travel time. For real-time traffic updates and project details, follow the Delaware Memorial Bridge on X (formerly Twitter) @demembridge or visit www.delawarememorialbridge.com.

About the Delaware River and Bay Authority

The DRBA, a bi-state governmental agency created by Compact in 1962, owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May- Lewes Ferry, and the Forts Ferry Crossing. The DRBA also manages corporate and aviation properties through its economic development powers - two airports in New Jersey (Millville Airport and Cape May Airport) and three in Delaware (New Castle Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark). All DRBA operating revenues are generated through the bridge, ferry and airport facilities. For more information, visit www.drba.net

James Salmon

[email protected]

SOURCE Delaware River and Bay Authority