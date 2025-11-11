DRBA Dedicates Expanded Memorial Wall on Veterans Day

"Today marks the fulfillment of a promise to every Gold Star family in Delaware and New Jersey," said DRBA Executive Director Joel Coppadge. "The Wall of Remembrance now bears the names of every Delawarean and New Jerseyan who perished in wars and conflicts from World War II to present day. Every name added is a reminder of the price of freedom and a personal story of courage. It's important that the full measure of sacrifice by our states' bravest men and women is recognized, visible, and never forgotten."

"To every Delawarean who raised their hand for our country, and every family who stood beside them, the Wall of Remembrance is a promise that we will never forget those who served and sacrificed for our freedom," Governor Matt Meyer said. "As we continue strengthening veterans' services across our state, this newly restored memorial stands as a place of reflection, respect, and gratitude for generations to come."

"The Wall of Remembrance both honors those who gave everything and reminds each of us of the enduring responsibility that sacrifice places upon us. It is both a tribute and a teaching," said U.S. Senator Chris Coons. "This restoration ensures that their memory, and the values they fought for, will continue to inspire future generations to serve, lead, and build a more just and peaceful world."

"For seven decades, the Wall of Remembrance has paid homage to the brave men and women who gave their lives to protect our freedom," said U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester. "Each of the names on this wall, including the newly added servicemen and women from more recent wars, made the ultimate sacrifice. May their names inspire us to create the more perfect union they gave their lives to protect."

"Each name etched into this wall tells the story of a life defined by courage, duty, and love of country," said Rep. Sarah McBride. "We owe these Delawareans and New Jerseyans more than remembrance — we owe them a nation worthy of their sacrifice. On this Veterans Day, may we honor their service not only in words, but in our shared work to preserve the freedom and democracy they gave everything to defend."

The following DRBA veterans participated in the ceremonial raising of the six service branch flags: Robert L. Arnold, U.S. Army (Vietnam Veteran); Michael T. Casey, U.S. Air Force (Vietnam Veteran); Edward R. Cole, U.S. Army (Vietnam Veteran); Curtis V. Esposito, U.S. Army (Vietnam Veteran); David Wayne Hearn, U.S. Navy; and Kenneth R. Overton, U.S. Navy

The centerpiece of the renovation is the newly completed Wall of Remembrance, which has been significantly expanded to display more than 16,000 names from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf Wars, and subsequent operations in the Middle East, including Freedom's Sentinel, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, and Inherent Resolve. Approximately 1,800 new names have been added to the memorial.

Key components of comprehensive rehabilitation include:

Expansion of the Wall of Remembrance: The monument's display capacity was expanded to include fallen service members from subsequent wars and conflicts, with new metal plaques listing their names.





The monument's display capacity was expanded to include fallen service members from subsequent wars and conflicts, with new metal plaques listing their names. Structural Integrity: The underlying concrete structure of the original 1955 monument was replaced, expanded and reinforced to protect against the deteriorating effects of weather.





The underlying concrete structure of the original 1955 monument was replaced, expanded and reinforced to protect against the deteriorating effects of weather. Enhanced Design: The project reintroduced the original circular plaza design, increasing the plaza and lawn area for better public access and programming.





The project reintroduced the original circular plaza design, increasing the plaza and lawn area for better public access and programming. New Features: The reflecting pool was removed to accommodate more programming space, all existing flagpoles were replaced, and a new one was added to honor the sixth branch of our armed forces, the U.S. Space Force.

Originally constructed in 1955, the War Memorial Monument, now known as the Wall of Remembrance, paid tribute to soldiers from New Jersey and Delaware who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country in World War II and the Korean War. Both the Delaware Memorial Bridge and Veterans Memorial Park are forever linked in history - dedicated five years apart from each other to honor our nation's war sacrifices in World War II and the Korean War. The Park was dedicated on October 20, 1956.

In 1996, the monument grounds were modified from the original circular form to its current octagonal form, to add the service branch flags, and to include a new reflecting pool.

In 2024, the DRBA awarded Contract DMB 21-11 for the War Memorial Rehabilitation Project to Wickersham Construction and Engineering, Inc. of Lancaster, PA. The estimated cost is nearly $5 million to replace the underlying concrete structure, expand the Memorial Wall and Plaza, upgrade lighting, drainage, and landscaping. Construction activity was substantially completed in October 2025.

