Majors Management and ResultStack Launch Strategic Partnership to Bring AI to Convenience Retail and Fuel Distribution

Pairing deep operational expertise with enterprise-grade AI engineering to reshape one of America's most competitive retail categories

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management and ResultStack today unveiled a strategic partnership built around bringing artificial intelligence into the day-to-day operations of convenience retail and motor fuel distribution. The agreement pairs Majors Management's depth as one of the most operationally disciplined and growth-minded companies in the industry with ResultStack's reputation as a top-tier enterprise AI and software engineering firm trusted by some of the largest companies in the country. Together, the two organizations plan to deploy AI, machine learning, and agentic systems against the real-world problems that define modern c-store and fuel operations:

Pricing

Inventory

Loyalty

Labor planning

Customer experience

MAJORS MANAGEMENT: SCALE, DISCIPLINE, AND A PUSH TOWARD WHAT'S NEXT

Few companies have shaped modern convenience retail and fuel distribution the way Majors Management has — a sector where competitive advantage is measured in cents per gallon and seconds at the register rather than weeks or quarters. The company's operating reach spans multi-site retail, wholesale fuel supply, customer loyalty, and store-level execution, and its leadership has repeatedly shown a willingness to lean into change well before the rest of the market catches up. Through its MAPCO brand and extensive supply network, Majors supports more than 1,400 convenience stores across over 21 states.

That mix - operational scale managed with precision, and a leadership team unafraid to bet on what's next - positions Majors Management to lead the way as artificial intelligence reshapes the convenience and fuel retailing landscape.

RESULTSTACK: BUILDING AI SYSTEMS THAT RUN AT ENTERPRISE SCALE

ResultStack has built its reputation engineering the digital backbone of enterprise-scale businesses. Its teams have shipped mission-critical platforms that move billions of transactions, reach millions of users every day, and underpin operations at some of the most recognizable names in transportation, retail, convenience, and commerce.

The firm's technical bench runs deep across artificial intelligence, machine learning, agentic systems, large language model integration, predictive analytics, real-time data architecture, and complex platform engineering. That breadth is what makes ResultStack one of the few firms equipped to take AI out of the lab and into the difficult, domain-specific problems that define real industries.

Their track record speaks plainly: loyalty platforms that have lifted same-store sales, mobile systems rebuilt and rolled out across hundreds of locations in a matter of weeks, and enterprise software that has carried companies through national expansion and IPO readiness.

"This is exactly the kind of work that drew us to enterprise AI in the first place. Majors Management runs a business where the operating environment is genuinely complex and the stakes are tangible — fueling transactions, pricing decisions, and customer touchpoints happening every minute across a national network. That's where the AI and machine learning capabilities we've invested in for years actually pay off."

— Ben Farmer, CEO, ResultStack

"Partnering with ResultStack gives us a real opportunity to tackle the inefficiencies that have lingered in our industry for far too long. Ben and his team bring both the technical horsepower and the outside perspective we need to move faster, and we expect their contribution to be central to where Majors Management goes from here."

— Howard Hyche, CIO, Majors Management

About Majors Management

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Majors Management, LLC is a premier owner, developer, and operator of convenience stores and retail fueling locations, as well as a leading distributor of branded and unbranded motor fuels. Through its MAPCO brand and broader supply network, Majors and its affiliates serve more than 1,400 convenience stores across 21 states, delivering quality fuel, fresh food, and the MYReward$® loyalty experience to communities throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and beyond. For more information, visit www.majorsmanagement.com.

About ResultStack

Headquartered in Knoxville, TN, with offices in Dallas, TX and Savannah, GA, ResultStack is a software and AI engineering firm that builds mission-critical digital infrastructure for large-scale enterprise operations.

ResultStack's technical capabilities span:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Agentic systems

Large language model integration

Predictive analytics

Real-time data architecture

Platform engineering at enterprise scale

Since 2014, ResultStack has served as a long-term technical partner to some of the world's largest brands.

For more information, visit www.resultstack.com or follow ResultStack on Linkedin.

SOURCE ResultStack