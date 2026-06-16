PortCity and ResultStack Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Driven Innovation in Logistics

A convergence of operational leadership and enterprise AI engineering, aimed at redefining what is possible in one of the world's most complex industries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jun 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PortCity and ResultStack announce a strategic partnership that brings together two recognized leaders at the forefront of their respective fields. The collaboration unites PortCity's standing as one of the most operationally sophisticated and forward-thinking organizations in port logistics with ResultStack's position as a leading enterprise AI and software engineering firm supporting some of the largest companies in the world.

The partnership represents a deliberate convergence of operational domain knowledge and advanced technical capability - and signals both organizations' shared commitment to transforming how technology is applied to the logistics industry at scale.

PORTCITY: OPERATIONAL LEADERSHIP MEETS A MANDATE FOR INNOVATION

PortCity has established itself as a recognized force in port logistics - an industry where the margin between efficiency and disruption is measured in hours and minutes, not days. With deep operational expertise across port management, cargo coordination, and logistics execution, PortCity has consistently demonstrated the organizational will to pursue transformative innovation ahead of the broader market.

It is precisely this combination - operational complexity managed at scale, and a leadership team with the conviction to innovate - that makes PortCity a natural leader of AI-driven innovation in the logistics industry.

RESULTSTACK: ENTERPRISE AI ENGINEERING AT SCALE

ResultStack is a recognized innovator in digital systems used by enterprise-scale companies. They have designed and deployed mission-critical systems - processing billions of transactions, serving millions of users daily, and powering operations for some of the most recognized brands in transportation, retail, convenience, and enterprise commerce.

The firm's engineering capability includes expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, agentic systems, large language model integration, predictive analytics, real-time data architecture, and complex platform engineering. The combination of this expertise sets ResultStack at the forefront of efforts to introduce AI to longstanding, industry-specific challenges.

ResultStack's record of innovation in both technical solutioning and delivery method optimization leads to real world results: loyalty systems that move same-store sales, mobile infrastructure rebuilt and deployed in weeks across hundreds of locations, and enterprise platforms that supported national scale and IPO readiness.

"This partnership reflects the kind of problems we want to solve at the frontier of AI and enterprise engineering. PortCity operates in an environment where the stakes are real and the complexity is genuine. That is exactly where advanced AI and machine learning we have championed for years deliver their highest value."

— Ben Farmer, CEO, ResultStack

"We are thrilled to partner with ResultStack to bring industry-leading innovation to the logistics sector by eliminating waste and inefficiency that have long plagued the marketplace. The proven expertise, and fresh thinking that Ben and his team at ResultStack bring will accelerate our momentum and play a pivotal role in PortCity's growth and success for years to come."

— Eric Howell, CEO, PortCity

About PortCity

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, PortCity is a port-focused logistics provider offering warehousing, drayage, brokerage, transload and over-the-road services. With a reputation built on innovation and reliability, PortCity serves a diverse range of industries through logistics solutions that drive efficiency and growth.

For more information, visit www.portcitylogistics.com or follow PortCity on LinkedIn.

About ResultStack

Headquartered in Knoxville, TN, with offices in Dallas, TX and Savannah, GA, ResultStack is a software and AI engineering firm that builds mission-critical digital infrastructure for large-scale enterprise operations. The firm's capabilities span:

artificial intelligence

machine learning

agentic systems

real-time data architecture

platform engineering

Since 2014, ResultStack has served as a long-term technical partner to some of the world's largest brands. Learn more at resultstack.com.

For more information, visit www.resultstack.com or follow ResultStack on Linkedin.

SOURCE ResultStack