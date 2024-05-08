"Make Your Mother's Day" with MoneyGram's AI-Generated Cards Guaranteed to Make Mom Laugh

This Mother's Day, forget the generic greeting card – instead, opt for something more imaginative that's guaranteed to make mom laugh. Create an unforgettable memento through the use of generative artificial intelligence ("AI") technology and share on social media to enter for a chance to win a trip home to hug mom in person.

While there are many distinct cultures, unique customs and special traditions around the world, one element is universal: moms deserve to be celebrated. With the holiday just around the corner in many countries, visit mgrm.link/makeyourmothersday, simply upload a photo of you and mom and let AI work its magic. Generated from over 180 potential scenes, the result will be a custom digital card that brilliantly fuses today's tech craze with nostalgic charm or global elements.

From May 8 to May 15, 2024, people living in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, France, South Africa, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico can enter for a chance to win a plane ticket home by following these simple steps*:

1) Create your Mother's Day card at mgrm.link/makeyourmothersday and save it to your device

2) Head to Instagram and follow @MoneyGram

3) Post your Mother's Day card as Instagram Story tagging @MoneyGram

Globally, Mother's Day tends to experience an influx in cross-border payment flows, as families send money home for long-distance celebrations. Proof in point: MoneyGram payment volumes from the United States to places like Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador often spike over 50% in the days surrounding the holiday. Across the industry, Mexico posted record remittances in May of 2023. Fueled by larger inflows of funds for celebrations around Mother's Day, Mexicans living abroad – mainly in the US – sent home $5.69 billion in the month.1

"MoneyGram is in the business of connecting people around the world using cutting-edge technology," said Greg Hall, MoneyGram Chief Marketing Officer. "We've designed this AI card generator to do just that – bring together families and help them celebrate even though they may be living apart – while also having a bit of fun! And there's no better time to offer this extra layer of connection than on a holiday where the data shows it means so much to our customers."

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company enabling consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its innovative cross-border platform, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers globally the ability to send money home for family and friends to pick up in cash or receive directly to a bank account, mobile wallet or card. The Company is a pioneer in the use of blockchain technology at scale and also enables consumers to buy, sell and hold digital currencies on its industry-leading app. With one of the world's most extensive and dynamic cash distribution networks, MoneyGram has become the single largest on and off-ramp provider for digital currencies in the world. The MoneyGram team spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years. By the numbers, MoneyGram serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories each year, processing more than $200 billion USD annually. Relentlessly digital-first and customer-centric, the Company's digital transactions now account for over 50% of its money transfer business.

1 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-03/mexico-remittances-hit-record-high-on-back-of-mother-s-day-effect?sref=xX5SXQSy&embedded-checkout=true

