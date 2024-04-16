MoneyGram Advances Evolution of its Iconic Brand by Partnering with New Brand, Creative and Media Agencies of Record

"As MoneyGram has rapidly evolved into a digital-first organization, we're now equally invested in the strategic evolution of our global, iconic brand," said Greg Hall, MoneyGram Chief Marketing Officer. "As such, we've engaged four renowned agency partners who will help reintroduce the MoneyGram brand through distinct brand assets and growth-oriented creative, social and media campaigns that uniquely reflect our modern identity."

After the Company's anchor-type investment in MoneyGram Haas F1 Team ("MGHF1 Team"), MoneyGram has made strides in changing the perception of its brand to the vibrant and growing global fintech that it is today. Since the start of the MoneyGram and MGHF1 Team partnership, MoneyGram has seen a remarkable 11-point increase in global brand awareness scores as well as positive upticks in global brand sentiment scores.

Hall continued: "This announcement signifies the horsepower and commitment we're putting behind our brand, and looking ahead, everything will ladder up to our ultimate goal of enhancing MoneyGram as that global fintech platform. We will continue to exceptionally serve consumers and businesses through our expanded set of products and services, and I can't wait to see what we accomplish together in this next stage of growth."

Prophet : Transform and Grow the MoneyGram Brand

As a leading brand consultancy, Prophet has joined the team to lead the transformation and growth of the MoneyGram brand. The Prophet team will help define a clear brand positioning and brand expression that supports the long-term strategic growth of the business. Prophet has worked extensively in the financial services space and has a proven track record of uniquely combining business consulting and creative expertise. The Prophet team has helped drive brand as an engine for business growth for many of the world's top organizations including Amazon, CVS Health, Home Depot, Marriott, Netflix, Electrolux and UBS.

Cutwater : Bring MoneyGram's Ongoing Mission & Customer Stories to Life

MoneyGram has tasked Cutwater with reinvigorating brand equity through best-in-class creative. Best known for its commitment and success toward building distinctive campaigns with brands like Jeep, Levi's and Ray-Ban, Cutwater will spearhead brand platform development, creative and production. MoneyGram and Cutwater share the same vision for unlocking the identities, motivations and narratives behind the rising digital-first customers. Upcoming initiatives are slated to include TVC, OLV, social, retail, display and more.

DEPT® UK : Maximize Reach and Drive Engagement through MoneyGram Social Media

To complement the creative strategy, MoneyGram has engaged global digital agency DEPT® UK to provide social-first creative expertise that will drive growth on key social channels. Through a focus on technology and marketing, DEPT® UK has created integrated end-to-end digital experiences for brands like Google, KFC, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia and eBay.

iProspect : Optimize and Scale Performance Media Investments to Drive New MoneyGram Customers

On the media side, MoneyGram has partnered with iProspect, formerly Merkle Media, signaling a significant commitment and change to its marketing strategy. The two will partner together to launch global brand to demand performance campaigns to drive new customers and maximize growth for MoneyGram. Through a relentless focus on human-centric solutions, iProspect has driven accelerated growth for iconic brands including Abercrombie & Fitch, Albertsons, Cox, Hilton, LinkedIn and more.

MoneyGram will continue to work with award-winning integrated communications firm Peppercomm, which has been the Company's public and media relations agency of record since 2021.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company enabling consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its innovative cross-border platform, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers globally the ability to send money home for family and friends to pick up in cash or receive directly to a bank account, mobile wallet or card. The Company is a pioneer in the use of blockchain technology at scale and also enables consumers to buy, sell and hold digital currencies on its industry-leading app. With one of the world's most extensive and dynamic cash distribution networks, MoneyGram has become the single largest on and off-ramp provider for digital currencies in the world. The MoneyGram team spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years. By the numbers, MoneyGram serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories each year, processing more than $200 billion USD annually. Relentlessly digital-first and customer-centric, the Company's digital transactions now account for over 50% of its money transfer business.

MoneyGram Media Contact

Sydney Schoolfield: [email protected]

About Prophet

Prophet is a growth and transformation consulting firm that helps leaders unlock uncommon growth. The type of growth that isn't just bigger, more profitable or faster. It's rich with possibility and aligns with where the world is now — and where it will be tomorrow. Uncommon growth is purposeful, transformative and sustainable. With 15 global offices and 600+ strategists, data analysts, marketers, digital experts and creatives, Prophet has worked with the world's most successful companies, including Amazon, CVS Health, Home Depot, Marriott, Netflix, Electrolux and UBS, partnering with them from strategy to in-market execution. Our teams are committed to partnering with clients to develop solutions that drive lasting impact and help move society forward.

Prophet Media Contact

Julia Dennison: [email protected]

About Cutwater

Cutwater is an independent creative and media agency with offices in San Francisco and New York City. Headed by advertising thought leaders, Founder / CCO Chuck McBride and Principal / President Christian Hughes, the agency prides itself on building distinctive campaigns for challenger and legacy brands alike. These have included the likes of Hartz, Russell Stover, Brawny, Jeep, Ray-Ban, and more.

Cutwater Media Contact(s)

Marc Cruz: [email protected]

Sarah Navarro: [email protected]

About DEPT® UK

DEPT® is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates integrated end-to-end digital experiences for brands such as Google, KFC, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, eBay, and more. Its team of 4,000+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. DEPT® is committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 has been Climate Neutral and B Corp Certified. www.deptagency.com

DEPT® UK Media Contact

Inês Saraiva: [email protected]

About iProspect

iProspect, a dentsu company, is a leading global digital-first media agency. Its unmatched mix of media strategy, digital storytelling, and specialized audience insight sets a new standard for performance-driven brand building. Through a relentless focus on human-centric solutions, iProspect drives accelerated growth for some of the world's most iconic brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Albertsons, Cox, Hilton, LinkedIn and more. With a dedicated team spanning over 8,000 media and performance experts across 93 global markets, iProspect is steadfast in shaping the future of brand engagement and market influence through its hyper-specialized capabilities.

iProspect Media Contact

Brittany Hescheles: [email protected]

SOURCE MoneyGram