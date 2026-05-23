Makers Nutrition Launches Memorial Day Supplement Savings Promotion to Help Brands Expand Product Lines

Limited-time manufacturing credits give supplement brands and entrepreneurs an opportunity to bring new products to market with added cost savings

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers Nutrition, a leading supplement manufacturer serving vitamin brands, wellness companies, and entrepreneurs, has announced its Memorial Day 2026 Supplement Savings promotion. The limited-time offer is designed to help both established supplement brands and emerging entrepreneurs move forward with new product development while reducing manufacturing costs through per-unit savings.

Makers Nutrition’s Memorial Day 2026 Supplement Savings promotion offers qualifying brands per-unit savings on custom and private label supplement manufacturing orders placed now through June 5, 2026. Customers should mention promo code MEM2026 to take advantage of the limited-time offer.

Now through June 5, 2026, qualifying custom and private label supplement orders may receive manufacturing credits based on order volume. Eligible orders of 1,500 units or more can receive $0.33 off per unit, while eligible orders of 5,000 units or more can receive $0.40 off per unit. The savings are applied as a credit toward qualifying manufacturing orders, helping brands lower costs as they expand their product offerings.

For existing vitamin and supplement brands, the promotion provides a timely opportunity to add new formulas, test additional product categories, or increase production volume ahead of upcoming seasonal sales cycles. For aspiring entrepreneurs, the offer creates an accessible entry point into the supplement market by pairing promotional savings with Makers Nutrition's manufacturing capabilities and brand support services.

"Growth in the supplement industry often depends on timing, execution, and having the right manufacturing partner," said a Makers Nutrition spokesperson. "This Memorial Day promotion gives brands a reason to act now, while also reinforcing our role as a partner that helps customers turn product ideas into market-ready supplements."

Makers Nutrition's Memorial Day promotion is intended to help customers take action on product ideas that may already be in planning, from expanding an existing supplement line to entering a new category. By pairing limited-time savings with an experienced manufacturing partner, the offer gives brands a practical incentive to move forward with new product development before the summer sales cycle.

Customers interested in the Memorial Day Supplement Savings promotion should mention promo code MEM2026 when discussing a qualifying order. The offer is available now through June 5, 2026.

About Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition is a full-service supplement manufacturer that helps brands develop, manufacture, package, and bring dietary supplements to market. Serving companies across the nutraceutical industry, Makers Nutrition provides solutions for private label supplements, custom formulations, packaging, labeling, and related production services. The company works with both growing supplement brands and entrepreneurs seeking a reliable manufacturing partner.

SOURCE Makers Nutrition, LLC