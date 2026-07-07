Makers Nutrition Donates $1,500 to Feeding America to Support Families Facing Hunger Nationwide

Hauppauge, NY, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers Nutrition, a leading custom supplement manufacturer and private label vitamin manufacturer, is proud to announce a $1,500 charitable donation to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. The contribution is part of the company's ongoing commitment to supporting community wellness initiatives and extending its mission of health and nutrition beyond the supplement industry.

Makers Nutrition is proud to donate $1,500 to Feeding America in support of their mission to help provide meals to individuals and families facing hunger across the country.

As a company rooted in the belief that wellness begins with proper nourishment, Makers Nutrition recognizes the importance of ensuring families have access to nutritious food. Through this donation, the company aims to support Feeding America's nationwide efforts to provide meals to millions of individuals and families facing food insecurity.

Across the country, food banks serve as essential resources for communities in need, helping connect families with fresh produce, pantry staples, and other critical food supplies. This work is made possible through a vast network of advocates, farmers, transportation providers, volunteers, and donors who work together to move nutritious food from farms to families. Feeding America has built one of the strongest hunger-relief networks in the nation, helping local food banks respond to increasing needs in their communities.

"At Makers Nutrition, our business is centered around helping brands create products that support better health, but true wellness starts with something even more fundamental, access to food," said Jason Provenzano, Founder and CEO of Makers Nutrition. "We are proud to support Feeding America and their incredible mission to provide meals and hope to families who need it most. Giving back is a responsibility we take seriously, and we're honored to play a small part in helping make a difference."

This donation is part of Makers Nutrition's broader effort to support charitable organizations and causes that align with its values. Over the years, the company has participated in multiple philanthropic initiatives, including food drives, holiday giving campaigns, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to supporting families and children in need. By contributing to Feeding America, Makers Nutrition continues its commitment to improving lives not only through high-quality supplement manufacturing, but through meaningful community impact.

As one of the fastest-growing private label supplement manufacturers in the country, Makers Nutrition has built its reputation on innovation, quality, and service. The company provides full-service manufacturing solutions for health brands, including packaging and fulfillment. While its work focuses on helping businesses succeed in the health and wellness space, Makers Nutrition remains committed to using its growth as a platform for positive social impact.

Food insecurity remains a pressing issue in communities nationwide, with millions of Americans relying on food banks and local hunger-relief programs each year. Support from businesses, organizations, and individuals helps Feeding America continue to strengthen its network and provide meals to those who need them most. Makers Nutrition hopes its contribution will inspire others in the health and wellness industry to support organizations that are helping create healthier, stronger communities.

For more information about Makers Nutrition and its community initiatives, click here.

About Makers Nutrition

Now a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Makers Nutrition is dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality products while helping clients grow in the competitive supplement industry.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, working to connect people with food and end hunger. Through a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America helps provide billions of meals to people facing hunger every year. The organization also advocates for policies and programs that address food insecurity and support long-term solutions for communities across the country.

SOURCE Makers Nutrition, LLC