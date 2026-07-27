Making Higher Education More Affordable: American Public University System Ranks in Top 10 Percentile Nationally for Lowest Tuition and Net Price Versus Four-Year Private Colleges

New Federal Data Reaffirms University's Commitment to Accessible Higher Education

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS), which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU) , is proud to have one of the lowest tuition rates for bachelor's degrees compared to four-year private universities. Tuition and fees for the 2024-25 academic year for a bachelor's degree at AMU and APU ($8,400) were less than half the national average for four-year, private for-profit schools ($18,844) and 75% lower than the national average for four-year, private not-for-profit schools ($32,789), based on data made public June 30, 2026, by the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)1.

Visit here to learn more about the University's low tuition, currently $250 per credit hour at the Preferred Military Rate2, $360 per credit hour at the standard rate for undergraduates, and $470 per credit hour at the standard rate for master's-level courses (as of July 24, 2026).

The IPEDS data, contained in the College Affordability and Transparency List, underscores the affordability of an APUS education. IPEDS is a data-gathering program in the U.S. Department of Education.

"We fundamentally believe that high-quality education and affordability should go hand in hand," said APUS President Nuno Fernandes. "Ever since AMU was founded 35 years ago, we have intentionally kept tuition affordable so we can provide opportunities to as many students as possible. We are proud to offer a high-quality, accessible education that has helped prepare students to become tomorrow's leaders and have been recognized as a top online school3."

APUS tuition and fees ($8,400 at the time the IPEDS survey data was collected in fall 2024) were the tenth-lowest compared to other four-year for-profit schools. What's more, APUS tuition and fees were in the top ten percentile when compared to four-year not-for-profit schools on the IPEDS Affordability List (APUS, a four-year private, for-profit university, would be tied at 77th out of 1,273 not-for-profit schools listed).

Furthermore, APUS tuition and fees were also slightly better than the national average for four-year public schools ($8,840).

In addition to low tuition, APUS has no fees for admission and course registration for undergraduate and master's level students; Ebooks are provided at no cost for all undergraduate and Preferred Military-Rate eligible graduate-level students.

Special rates and grants are available for eligible students, like active-duty servicemembers, National Guard members, Reservists, veterans, and their families.

Visit here for more info: https://catalog.apus.edu/undergraduate/tuition-fees-financing/tuition-fees/.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 35-year history and vibrant community of over 168,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning4.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1IPEDS data was released on June 30, 2026, and based on data collected for the 2024-2025 academic year: https://collegecost.ed.gov/affordability. As of the date of this press release, AMU/APU tuition and fees have increased to $8,640.

2All U.S. active-duty servicemembers, National Guard members, Reservists, and military families, (parents, spouses, legal partners, siblings, and dependents) are eligible for the Preferred Military Rate of $250/credit for undergraduate and master's-level courses. The Preferred Military Rate, which is applied automatically, supersedes all other university grants and special rates, and cannot be combined with any other special promotions.

3APUS was named a Top 10 online college for working adults by ZDNet in 2022: https://www.zdnet.com/education/best-online-colleges-for-working-adults/.

4APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

Media Contact

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SOURCE American Public University System