For Second Straight Year, American Public University System (APUS) Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

Recognition Reflects Dedication, Collaboration, and Purpose-Driven Culture that

Empower University Employees to Make Last Impacts on Global Students

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) has again been certified as a Great Place to Work®, a recognition earned entirely through positive employee feedback. Earning certification for the second consecutive year is an incredible accomplishment and reflects the strength of the University's people-first culture.

American Public University System (APUS) Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

"This significant milestone shows our culture is deeply rooted in a shared purpose, common values, and strong principles. Being certified for two years straight is a testament to our vibrant community's ongoing impact," said APUS President Nuno Fernandes. "We consider ourselves fortunate to serve nearly 90,000 global students as they prepare for tomorrow's opportunities."

In another strong sign, APUS obtained improved results across all areas of this year's survey, compared to 2025, with a notable improvement in "people look forward to coming to work here". The University's culture is strengthened by open conversations, trust in leadership, and a people-first mindset woven into the fabric of the APUS Vibes culture.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Achieving this certification for a second consecutive year affirms the strength of our culture and the dedication of our faculty and staff," said Mauricia Blackwell, Vice President of Human Resources for APUS. "We are committed to creating an environment where employees can do meaningful work, grow professionally, and feel connected to our mission. This recognition reflects the voices of our employees and reinforces the important connection between a positive workplace culture and our ability to serve students and fulfill our purpose."

University employees consistently cite feeling engaged and supported, have flexible remote work options and several professional development opportunities.

"This certification is especially meaningful because it reflects what matters most to us, our students," said Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, Provost of APUS. "Everything we do is rooted in supporting their success, and this recognition affirms a culture where educators are empowered to create impactful learning experiences for a global student community."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that American Public University System stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Employees at Certified Workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

Visit here to see current job openings at APUS: https://www.apus.edu/about/careers/.

To see more recent milestones, read the APUS Global Impact Report: https://www.apus.edu/about/presidents-page/#globalimpactreport.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 35-year history and vibrant community of over 168,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

Media Contact

Frank Tutalo

Associate Vice President, Public Relations

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SOURCE American Public University System