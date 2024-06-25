Manasquan Bank Named Number One in New Jersey on Forbes' List of "America's Best-In-State Banks" for 2024

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank proudly announces its recognition as the top-ranked bank in New Jersey on Forbes' prestigious list of "America's Best-In-State Banks" for the year 2024. This achievement marks the bank's second consecutive year leading in this esteemed category, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to excellence in banking services and dedication to meeting the diverse financial needs of local communities. The awards list was announced on June 18th, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes, in collaboration with Statista, conducted a comprehensive evaluation of banks nationwide to identify those that excel in fulfilling the financial expectations of their respective states. The evaluation process encompassed two key sources:

Independent Survey: Over 26,000 U.S. consumers were surveyed to rate banks where they currently or previously held checking or savings accounts. These ratings covered six critical subdimensions: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Services, and Financial Advice.

Publicly Available Reviews: Utilizing sentiment analysis, publicly available online text reviews and ratings for each bank in every state were assessed.

Jim Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, "We are honored to be recognized as New Jersey's number one bank on Forbes' prestigious list of America's Best-In-State Banks for 2024. This accolade underscores our team's dedication to delivering exceptional banking services and fostering strong client relationships."

Manasquan Bank's consistent commitment to excellence has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The bank remains steadfast in its mission to serve the financial needs of its community with integrity and superior service.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.9 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank

