Manasquan Bank Named a 2025 Best Banks to Work by American Banker

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is pleased to announce it has been honored once again by American Banker a Best Bank to Work For. The Best Companies Group (BCG) compiles the annual list.

Manasquan Bank ranked #27 among U.S. banks recognized as "Best Banks" in 2025, in all asset size categories and #1 in New Jersey. Additionally, Manasquan ranked #4 among the Banking institutions with total assets between $3 and $10 billion.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of anonymous employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

Lisa Roettger, SEVP, Chief Human Resources Officer stated, "Being named one of the Best Banks to Work For is a direct reflection of the extraordinary people who make up Manasquan Bank. Our employees are the heart of this organization, and their commitment to excellence, collaboration, and service is what defines our culture. We are honored by this recognition and remain dedicated to providing an environment where every team member can grow, contribute, succeed and be recognized."

The recognition earned by Manasquan Bank as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" reflects the unwavering commitment to provide employees with exceptional benefits, programs, and resources that support growth and development within the organization. Highlighted by the efforts to provide innovative and tailored programs, the bank has established an exceptional work environment that fosters personal and professional growth.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets of $3.4 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank

SOURCE Manasquan Bank