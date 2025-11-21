Manasquan Bank Announces Promotion of Richard J. Lanza Jr.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Richard J. Lanza Jr. from his prior role of Senior Vice President to Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (EVP, CTO).

Since joining the Bank in 2013, Rich has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation, strategic vision, and exceptional leadership. Under Rich's guidance, our technology organization has achieved significant milestones, including substantial improvements to our digital platforms, the creation of a robust Cybersecurity discipline and department, and a comprehensive data strategy that will enable Manasquan Bank to continue to create competitive successes.

Cathy Franzoni, SEVP, Chief Operating Officer stated, "Rich has been an invaluable leader within Manasquan Bank, consistently demonstrating exceptional vision, expertise, and dedication. His promotion reflects and recognizes not only his deep commitment to advancing our technology strategy but also the trust and confidence we have in his ability to help guide our organization forward."

In addition to his role, Rich is a dedicated member of InfraGard – a partnership between the FBI and members of the private sector focused on protecting critical infrastructure. He also serves on the Cybersecurity Working Group, ensuring that Manasquan Bank remains informed of the latest cyber threats and best practices in digital security. His involvement in these groups reflects a deep commitment to safeguarding clients' data and protecting and maintaining the integrity of the bank's technology infrastructure.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.4 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information visit www.manasquan.bank.

SOURCE Manasquan Bank