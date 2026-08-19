Manojo Mezcal Appoints Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits as New York Distribution Partner

The partnership marks a major milestone for the award-winning artisanal mezcal brand, expanding market access and positioning Manojo for long-term national growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manojo Mezcal is proud to announce that it has appointed Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits as its exclusive distribution partner in New York, marking a significant milestone for the independent, chef-founded mezcal brand as it enters its next phase of growth.

Manojo Manojo

As the world's largest distributor of beverage alcohol, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits brings unparalleled reach, relationships, and market expertise. For Manojo, the partnership represents more than expanded distribution; it is a strong endorsement of the brand's quality, momentum, and long-term potential.

Founded by a group of hospitality leaders including acclaimed chef Enrique Olvera, Manojo has quickly earned recognition for its traditionally crafted mezcal produced in San Luis del Río, Oaxaca in partnership with fifth-generation mezcaleros Joel Velasco and Felicitas Hernández. The brand has steadily built a following among leading restaurants, bars, retailers, and hotels including Cipriani, Edition Hotels, Cuerno, Mr. Chow, Wally's, Total Wines, The Corner Store, and The 86, who value authentic production, exceptional quality, and thoughtful storytelling.

"Partnering with Southern Glazer's marks an important moment in Manojo's journey," says Manojo Co-Founder, Nes Rueda. "As a young, independent brand, earning the support of an organization with this level of scale and reputation is incredibly meaningful. It validates what we've been building while giving us the infrastructure to introduce Manojo to more accounts, more consumers, and ultimately more people who enjoy exceptional mezcal."

The appointment significantly strengthens Manojo's ability to grow throughout New York, providing greater access to on- and off-premise accounts supporting deeper investment in education, programming, and account development. It also reinforces Manojo's broader national growth strategy as the brand continues to expand its footprint across the U.S.

The announcement follows a year of significant momentum for Manojo. The brand earned the Master Award at the 2025 The Spirits Business Global Mezcal Masters, a Gold Medal (94 points) at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, received a 95-point rating from Wine Enthusiast, and was named Best Overall at the 2025 Rolling Stone Spirits Awards. Together, these accolades underscore Manojo's commitment to traditional craftsmanship while reinforcing its growing reputation among leading retailers, restaurants, bars, and hospitality professionals.

About Manojo Mezcal

Manojo Mezcal is co-founded by celebrated Mexican chef Enrique Olvera along with friends and co-founders Alex Ferzan, Gonzalo Gout, Thomas McDonald, and Nes Rueda. The team worked with husband and wife mezcaleros Joel Velasco and Felicitas Hernández in Oaxaca utilizing only Espadín agave to create their first expression - a bright and fresh mezcal that is incredibly versatile with notes of pear, green herbs, an innate minerality, and a crisp finish. The name "Manojo" is a play on words combining the Spanish terms "mano," meaning hand, and "ojo," meaning eye. The name also directly translates in English to "a bunch," which the team interprets to mean abundance - including an abundance of friends and good times fueled by great mezcal.

For more information, visit manojomezcal.com or follow the brand on Instagram @manojomezcal.

SOURCE Manojo Mezcal