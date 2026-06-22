Mantis Robotics Extends Potential of Physical AI with New Dual-Arm Fenceless Robot for Industrial and Retail Automation

MR-X dual-arm robot debuts at Automate 2026 — Highest performing dual-arm robot lifting up to 70 lbs, with industrial speeds and compact footprint for deployment without cages.

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Automate 2026 in Chicago, Mantis Robotics is unveiling a new robot that further expands the potential of physical AI to change the way automation can be deployed. Mantis will unveil the MR-X, the highest performing biomimetic dual-arm robot that operates without safety fences or cages, lifting up to 70 lbs and moving at high speeds up to 10.6 m/s, all within a compact footprint. Embedded with physical AI that allows it to operate seamlessly next to human workers, the robot allows for new flexibility in how to configure automation in complex, real-world environments.

The new Mantis MR-X dual-arm fenceless robot

Inspired by the structure and reflexes of the human body, the MR-X is designed to take on demanding tasks that require both strength and dexterity and is built for both fixed installations and mobile robot deployments. At the core of the MR-X is the patented Mantis SafetyCore platform, a reflex system that gives the robot full, continuous awareness of its surroundings. Unlike conventional safety systems that rely on external sensors or rigid keep-out zones, SafetyCore processes the environment in real time and reacts autonomously when a person enters the robot's path, without interrupting operations. This eliminates the need for external safety infrastructure and fences without having to compromise on speed. Between its embedded physical AI and intuitive code-free programming, the MR-X can be deployed rapidly from manufacturing and logistics to emerging commercial environments, performing tasks such as bimanual assembly, material transfer, and package sorting.

The MR-X builds on years of proven, certified fenceless operation, backed by major entities in automation, including Amazon. The Mantis MR-1, certified to ISO 10218 and ISO 13849 and running at up to 10.6 m/s, 6x faster than any cobot, has already demonstrated that industrial speeds can be achieved without compromising on safety. The MR-X extends this proven technology to a new form factor.

"Don't mistake this for another humanoid robot. It's a first-in-class dual-arm robot that outperforms both cobots and humanoids, in terms of both speed and safety," said Gerry Vannuffelen, CEO of Mantis Robotics. "When Mantis launched the MR-1, it was evidence that our safety architecture could enable any robot to run at industrial speeds without fences. MR-X takes that further, demonstrating that fenceless robotics is a reality regardless of form factor. We are not just building robots. We are building the technology that unlocks mass deployment in the real world."

Both the MR-X and the MR-1 will be running live at Booth 1261 in the South Hall at Automate. Visitors are invited to interact with the robot and experience its real-time safety reflexes firsthand.

At Booth 1261 (South Hall), visitors can:

See the world premiere of the MR-X dual-arm robot and learn about priority access for early customers

Interact with the MR-1 and test its safety reflexes in person

Experience code-free programming and digital twin technology that enable rapid, disruption-free deployment

Visit Mantis Robotics at Automate 2026 — South Hall, Booth 1261

Schedule a personalized booth walk-through or register your interest in priority MR-X access at www.mantis-robotics.com

Media Contact:

Alex Dolan

Mantis Robotics

[email protected]

+1.917.822.3630

About Mantis Robotics

Mantis Robotics is the company behind Mantis SafetyCore, the only robotics safety reflex platform that makes fenceless, high-speed industrial automation possible. Powered by certified physical AI, Mantis robots operate safely alongside humans without external sensors, safety cages, or compromises on speed. The MR-1 is certified to ISO 10218 and ISO 13849 and runs at up to 10 m/s, 6x faster than any cobot. The MR-X represents the next phase in robotics evolution, performing dual-arm, high-payload, high-speed applications for both fixed and mobile applications. Mantis technology enables high-speed, fenceless automation regardless of form factor, and is planned for future deployment in third-party robots. Learn more at www.mantis-robotics.com.

SOURCE Mantis Robotics