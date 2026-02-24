Mantis Robotics Achieves Safety Certification of World's First Fenceless, High-Speed Industrial Robot; Lays Foundation for Safe Humanoids and AI Robots Everywhere

MR-1 Robot Arm Now Certified to ISO 10218 and ISO 13849

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantis Robotics today announced a landmark shift in industrial automation: the Mantis MR-1 flagship robot has become the first fenceless, high-speed industrial arm to receive safety certification to ISO 10218 and ISO 13849. By integrating proprietary Physical AI, the MR-1 eliminates the traditional "safety vs. speed" compromise, allowing high-speed throughput in shared human workspaces without the need for physical barriers.

Mantis MR-1 Robot with Certifications

"This safety certification represents a true breakthrough for robotics, creating an entirely new category of robot that can interact safely with people without compromising productivity," said Gerry Vannuffelen, CEO, Mantis Robotics. "The bottleneck to scaling AI robots isn't intelligence; it's safety. Mantis' revolutionary proximity detection technology enables robots – in any form – to autonomously and safely adjust to the world around them, at industrial speeds. With this technology, we're unlocking one of the largest platform opportunities in robotics."

Enabling the Next Generation of Robotics

Mantis Robotics' safety-certified, fenceless technology moves beyond individual hardware to provide the foundational platform for human-robot collaboration in the AI era. As AI-powered robots and humanoids move from controlled industrial cells into shared human environments — warehouses, factories, and eventually homes — safety becomes the critical enabler of scale. Mantis is building the essential safety architecture required for AI and humanoids to scale from factories into everyday environments.

MR-1: Unprecedented Robot Safety

With 47 embedded safety functions compared to 17 in the most commonly deployed robots or cobots on the market, the Mantis MR-1 robot is engineered for safety. All safety features are certified PL=d (Performance Level d), signifying a high level of reliability and functional safety. The MR-1's embedded range-based object detection ("STAR") is powered by Mantis SafetyCore, to continuously monitor for dynamic objects within its operating range. It automatically adjusts speed and behavior to support safe human–robot collaboration.

"The robot's combination of Physical AI and code–free, rapid deployment – in the exact same footprint as a human worker – drives maximum productivity and a superior return on automation investment," added Vannuffelen.

Details that Deliver

The Mantis MR-1 robot arm, with 5kg payload, maximum speed up to 10 m/s and a 900mm reach, is currently available for sale. Safe-out-of-the-box, the robot ships standard with robot controller and the Mantis Studio code-free deployment software with a 3D digital twin and real-world modeling features.

Safety Standards

The MR-1 is now certified to ISO 10218-1 and ISO 13849-1 and carries CE marking, demonstrating compliance with EU machinery and functional safety requirements. ISO 10218-1 is the international standard for industrial robot safety requirements, incorporating safe design, installation, operation and maintenance of robot systems. ISO 13849-1 is the foundational standard for safety-related parts of control systems across all machinery; a universal requirement for machine safety.

The MR-1 safety certification was issued by SGS Fimko Oy, the Finnish subsidiary of SGS SA. The global testing, inspection and certification company has been in business over 100 years.

For more information or to arrange a robot demo, contact [email protected].

About Mantis Robotics

Founded in 2020 by robotics industry veterans, Mantis Robotics is making industrial automation more accessible through Physical AI. The company developed the first truly fenceless, high-speed industrial robot with onboard intelligence that safely operates alongside humans out of the box. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Mantis Robotics has offices in Belgium and Taiwan, and a global team of 45 employees serving manufacturing and e-commerce fulfillment companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.mantis-robotics.com.

Media Contact:

Kim Van Kirk

734.999.5276

[email protected]

SOURCE Mantis Robotics