Mantis Space Names Former Boeing Technical Fellow Dale Parkes as Chief Technology Officer

Hiring provides experience needed to operationalize space-based power grid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantis Space, a space and advanced energy startup, today announced the appointment of Dale Parkes as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Parkes joins Mantis Space following a distinguished 26-year career at Boeing and Hughes Space, where he led numerous large-scale defense programs.

Dale Parkes (Mantis Space)

Parkes brings a record of success in leadership of complex programs on high energy laser and beam control development. His appointment comes as the company is building its constellation of spacecraft to orbit Earth in almost continual sunlight and transmit power using lasers to other satellites' solar arrays when they are in Earth's shadow.

"We are delighted to welcome Dale to the team. His choice to join Mantis after a distinguished career in some of the most challenging laser development programs in our nation's history is humbling, validating, and impactful for the company's mission," said Eric Truitt, CEO of Mantis Space. "We are at the 'Edison Moment' of space infrastructure and its supercycle, so adding Dale's experience and expertise to lead our unmatched technical team continues to position Mantis Space as a leader in delivering a power grid for space."

During his time at Boeing, Parkes was a Technical Fellow and served as Chief Engineer for the Missile Defense Agency's Low Power Laser Demonstrator Payload and Industry Laser Scaling efforts as well as the Air Force Research Laboratory's Laser Pod Research & Development program. He also served as Fire Control Lead on the historic Airborne Laser (ABL) Program.

"When Eric first approached me, he laid out a compelling vision," said Parkes. "The team showed me their strategy to build an entirely new layer of space infrastructure to change the orbital economy and open up the next generation for space development. I'm excited to join the energetic and highly capable team to scale that infrastructure from the ground up."

Parkes, who will report directly to Truitt, will lead a world-class team of engineering leaders, each with decades of government and high-paced commercial expertise in the fields of Optical, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering, Metrology, and Space Systems from top innovative organizations, including Apple, Meta, Google, Lockheed Martin, Sandia National Laboratory, United States Space Force, and James Webb Space Telescope.

About Mantis Space

Mantis Space is a space infrastructure and advanced energy company building the first power grid in orbit. The company is developing a constellation of spacecraft using orbital energy transmission technology, including laser-based power systems, to deliver continuous power to satellites, habitats, and future lunar operations. Founded in 2025 by Eric Truitt, Jeremy Scheerer, and Hugh Wyman Howard III, the company is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico with offices in Marietta, Georgia and Santa Clara, California. Mantis Space is venture-backed, including Rule 1 Ventures, Montauk Capital, Hicks Frontier Ventures, and numerous other deeply-valued investors. For more information, visit here.

SOURCE Mantis Space