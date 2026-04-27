Mantis Space Partners with Atomic-6 to Power and Cool Next-Generation Orbital Energy Platform

Pioneering space energy startup selects Light Wing™ solar arrays and Hot Wing™ radiators as cornerstone technologies for its orbital power infrastructure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and MARIETTA, Ga., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantis Space, the venture-backed startup building the future of space energy infrastructure, announced today a preferred vendor partnership with Atomic-6, the Georgia-based manufacturer of the Light Wing™ solar array and the Hot Wing™ radiator redeployable power and thermal management systems.

Image from Mantis Space

Mantis Space plans to integrate both Light Wing™ and Hot Wing™ technologies into its orbital energy platform—a constellation of spacecraft designed to remain almost continuously in sunlight to transmit power to satellites operating in eclipse. While the Light Wing™ arrays will provide the high-efficiency power generation required for the platform, the Hot Wing™ radiators will provide the essential thermal management needed to dissipate heat during high-capacity power transmissions.

The partnership brings together two companies at the forefront of the space economy. Mantis Space is building the energy layer that allows satellites, space stations, and orbital compute platforms to receive power in real time, regardless of their position relative to the sun. Atomic-6, founded in Metro Atlanta in 2019 by CEO Trevor Smith, is a composite solutions manufacturer that has already generated over $3 billion in contract bid requests from major constellation operators.

"We have been impressed with Atomic-6's team and technology since the beginning," said Mantis Space CEO Eric Truitt. "Partnering with Trevor Smith and the Atomic-6 team gives us access to critical and innovative solutions for very large solar array and radiator configurations on our satellites. By utilizing both the Light Wing™ solar arrays for power and the Hot Wing™ radiators for thermal control, we are adopting redeployable technology engineered from the ground up for the extreme demands of next- generation orbital operations."

Atomic-6's Trevor Smith welcomed the partnership, sharing that "Supporting Mantis Space's vision requires hardware that can handle immense power throughput without the traditional weight penalties. Our lightweight redeployable systems are designed specifically for this type of highly reliable, heavy- duty, long-term orbital infrastructure."

The partnership is central to Mantis Space's mission to eliminate the "battery tax" in orbit. Currently, satellites spend nearly one-third of their operational lives in Earth's shadow, forcing operators to carry heavy battery banks. Mantis Space's constellation, powered and thermally regulated by Atomic-6 technology, is designed to eliminate that constraint and enable 24/7 orbital productivity.

SOURCE Mantis Space