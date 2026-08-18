Manufacturing Staffing Demand Running Three Times Above Pre-Pandemic Levels, HireQuest Data Shows

Staffing and recruiting network's expanding manufacturing business suggests sector hiring remains strong, despite mixed national employment data

GOOSE CREEK, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from staffing and recruiting leader HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI), indicates demand for U.S. manufacturing workers remains significantly stronger than traditional labor reports suggest.

Based on HireQuest's Q1 and Q2 reporting:

Manufacturing staffing revenue is tracking at approximately three times its pre-pandemic level , reflecting sustained demand from manufacturers nationwide.

, reflecting sustained demand from manufacturers nationwide. The company's manufacturing staffing footprint increased from 32 states in 2020 to 35 states in the first quarter of 2026

Hiring demand spans food production, metal fabrication, solar assembly, packaging and other industrial sectors.

This growth comes as S&P Global reported that job cuts at U.S. factories in June 2026 ran near their highest levels since the end of the global financial crisis in 2009. Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index reports the sector growing at its fastest pace since 2021, with six straight months of expansion.

HireQuest views the disconnect as evidence of a fundamental shift in hiring practices. While traditional employment reports primarily measure permanent payroll additions, staffing firms often see hiring demand weeks or even months earlier, as manufacturers increasingly turn to temporary and temp-to-perm staffing models as a workforce expansion strategy.

"The narrative that manufacturers have stopped hiring simply doesn't match what we're seeing every day," said Rick Hermanns, President and CEO of HireQuest. "Manufacturers haven't eliminated hiring, but have fundamentally changed how they hire. More companies are using temporary and temp-to-perm staffing to maintain flexibility while continuing to expand production."

According to HireQuest, today's manufacturing hiring extends well beyond entry-level production positions. The company is seeing strong demand for:

Production associates, assembly line workers, pickers and packers

Machine and injection molding operators

Skilled machinists

Maintenance technicians

Automation technicians

Process engineers

Many of these in-demand temporary assignments convert into permanent employment, creating an increasingly common pathway into long-term manufacturing and skilled trade careers.

While AI and automation continue transforming factory floors, HireQuest says the technology is increasing - not replacing - demand for skilled workers who can operate, maintain and optimize advanced manufacturing systems.

"Manufacturing remains one of the country's largest sources of middle-class job opportunities," Hermanns said. "For workers looking to build long-term careers, we're seeing tremendous opportunity."

To learn more about the current state of manufacturing hiring, check out CEO Rick Hermanns' recent byline in Industry Today, "The Hidden Hiring Market Powering U.S. Manufacturing."

About HireQuest

HireQuest is a franchisor of staffing solutions with a footprint across the U.S. and international markets. Through its primary divisions - HireQuest Direct, HireQuest Health, Snelling, TradeCorp and DriverQuest - the company delivers temporary, direct-hire, and contract workforce solutions across a wide range of industries, including construction, light industrial, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, hospitality, logistics and more. From on-demand staffing to direct hire recruiting, HireQuest's divisions work together to provide workforce solutions that help businesses grow and create meaningful opportunities for the communities we serve. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Media Contact:

Grace Horowitz

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770-598-9696

SOURCE HireQuest