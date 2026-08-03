Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners Announces Record Fund Raise of $5.4 billion

Fundraising reflects continued scaling of the private credit platform's middle-market direct lending strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners, the private credit platform of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, today announced that it has raised $5.4 billion of total investable capital in connection with the final close of Comvest Credit Partners VII ("CCP VII") and related transaction vehicles, marking the largest fundraise to date for the platform.

CCP VII, the latest vintage of the platform's flagship North American direct lending strategy, is designed to capitalize on opportunities across the middle market through a flexible, multi-faceted investment approach. The strategy invests across both cash flow and asset-based lending opportunities for sponsored and non-sponsored companies, aiming to dynamically allocate capital to attractive relative value opportunities as market conditions evolve.

"CCP VII builds on the momentum we've established over the past 20 years," said Robert O'Sullivan, Global Head of Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners. "Rather than competing in the most broadly syndicated segments of the market, we focus on differentiated lending opportunities where complexity, structuring expertise, and relationship-driven origination create the potential for compelling risk-adjusted returns."

CCP VII is already substantially deployed, demonstrating the strength and consistency of the platform's origination engine and its ability to efficiently deploy capital while maintaining investment selectivity. CCP VII attracted commitments from both existing and new institutional investors, reflecting the continued confidence of the platform's long-standing limited partner base while broadening its global investor relationships.

"This milestone reflects the sustained demand we're seeing for private credit, particularly for scaled platforms in the middle market," said Anne Valentine Andrews, Global Head of Private Markets at Manulife Investment Management. "In a dynamic market environment, institutional investors are increasingly focused on managers with the breadth of platform, sourcing capabilities, and discipline to deploy capital effectively and who seek to consistently deliver for clients. We believe through the Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners platform, we are well positioned to meet that demand, and we are grateful for the strong support CCP VII received from both existing and new limited partners."

About Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners

Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners is a private credit platform with $21.5 billion1 of assets under management that combines the private credit expertise and specialized capabilities of Manulife Investment Management and Comvest Credit Partners, bringing together scale, permanence, and deep market knowledge. The platform provides creative and flexible financing solutions to both sponsored and non-sponsored companies. Alongside Manulife Investment Management's $24 billion1 private equity program and global distribution network, the platform offers a full spectrum of private credit, supported by deep origination channels, rigorous underwriting discipline, and the financial strength of one of the world's largest global insurers. For more information, please visit https://www.comvest.com.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence.

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______________________________________________ 1 As of March 31, 2026. AUM is in U.S. dollars (USD). AUM is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on AUM please see section E3 "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" of the 1Q26 MD&A which is incorporated by reference and available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com.

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SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management