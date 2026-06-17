Maple Grove Roofing Company Offers Relief Program for Homeowners With Incomplete Projects After Minnesota Rusco's Closure

Bold North Roofing & Contracting offers 15% off all projects for former Rusco customers as the spring construction season begins

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Twin Cities homeowners, spring means one thing: finally getting the house in order. New projects. Long overdue repairs. The roof that needed attention before the next Minnesota winter arrives.

But for a group of homeowners across the metro, this spring looks a little different. Minnesota Rusco, a home improvement company that served the state for 70 years, permanently closed in October 2025. Some of those customers now find themselves at the start of construction season without a contractor to call.

Maple Grove contractor steps up for families left behind by Rusco's sudden closure. Post this

Bold North Roofing & Contracting, a Maple Grove-based general contractor, wants to help. The company is offering 15% off all roofing, siding, window, and door projects for any former Minnesota Rusco customer. No paperwork needed. No hoops to jump through. Homeowners simply mention they were a Rusco customer when they call, and the discount is applied.

"These families already paid once for work they never received, and most of them are not getting that money back," said Erik McLaughlin, President of Bold North Roofing & Contracting and a licensed CPA. "We cannot undo what happened. But we can make sure finishing the job costs less than starting over from scratch."

Beyond the discount, Bold North is offering former Rusco customers priority scheduling so projects can be wrapped up before summer, flexible financing to ease the financial strain, and free on-site estimates with everything spelled out in writing. The program covers both incomplete projects and entirely new work.

McLaughlin and co-founder Ryan Emmerich are Minnesota natives who grew up in the communities they serve. They built Bold North on a simple idea: be honest about what a job costs, do the work right, and be around to answer the phone when it is done.

Former Rusco customers can learn more and request a free estimate at offers.boldnorthroofing.com/g/rusco-customers.

About Bold North Roofing & Contracting

Bold North Roofing & Contracting is a licensed general contractor (MN License #BC781270) serving the Twin Cities metro area. The company holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 450 Google reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration