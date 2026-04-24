Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration Breaks Ground on New Headquarters in Odenville, Alabama

Home services company reaffirms its Alabama roots while expanding to 20+ locations across seven brands, from Minneapolis to Florida

ODENVILLE, Ala., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration, a multi-brand home services company, announced the groundbreaking of its expanded corporate headquarters in Odenville, Alabama — the city where the company was founded and where it has chosen to remain as it scales nationally. The milestone was celebrated alongside the Greater Odenville Chamber of Commerce, the City of Odenville, Mayor Buck Christian, and the Odenville City Council, marking a significant moment for both the business and the community that helped build it.

Rather than relocating its headquarters to a major metro as the company grew, Ridgeline made a deliberate decision to expand its existing Odenville presence — investing in a larger facility that will house the operations, marketing, and leadership infrastructure needed to support its continued national expansion. The new headquarters is expected to open in late 2026 and is designed to accommodate a growing corporate team, creating additional roles across operations, marketing, and field support as the company scales toward and beyond 20 locations nationwide.

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration breaks ground on new HQ in Odenville, AL — growing to 20+ locations nationwide. Post this

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration now operates a portfolio of seven brands across more than 20 locations, serving homeowners from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Florida. Its family of brands includes Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration, RoofLab (Florida and Alabama), Brody Allen Exteriors (Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri), Pro-Shield Roofing & Construction (Mississippi), Signature Exteriors (Greenville, SC and Charlotte, NC), Kenneth Daniel Roofing (Littleton, NC and Richmond, VA), and Bold North Roofing (Minneapolis and Wisconsin).

"Grateful is an understatement here. It's been a special ride with a special team. Excited to get the build process going. So thankful for all the people that have helped us get here."

— Chris Baldus, Co-Founder & CEO, Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together Mayor Buck Christian, the Odenville City Council, the Greater Odenville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, representatives from general contractor Trent Thrasher Construction, and members of the broader Odenville community. Remarks were shared by representatives from Ridgeline, Trent Thrasher Construction, and the Chamber, highlighting the importance of continued growth, investment, and partnership in Odenville.

"This new headquarters marks an exciting step forward for Ridgeline and a strong investment in the future of our local business community. We look forward to watching their progress and celebrating their continued success."

— Greater Odenville Chamber of Commerce

Backed by private equity and guided by a people-first operating philosophy, Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration is building something uncommon in the home services industry: a portfolio with the capital to compete nationally and the culture to stay connected locally. The company grows through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, integrating new brands while preserving the local identity and customer relationships that make each one valuable. Ridgeline continues to evaluate acquisition and expansion opportunities across the United States.

About Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration is a multi-brand home services portfolio company headquartered in Odenville, Alabama. Through seven brands and more than 20 locations across the United States — including Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration, RoofLab, Brody Allen Exteriors, Pro-Shield Roofing & Construction, Signature Exteriors, Kenneth Daniel Roofing, and Bold North Roofing — the company provides roofing, siding, and exterior restoration services to homeowners from the Midwest to the Southeast. For more information, visit https://ridgeline-roofing.com/

NOTE TO EDITORS: High-resolution photography from the groundbreaking ceremony and the Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration logo are available upon request.

SOURCE Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration