Maple Leaf Foods Releases 2025 Integrated Report Showcasing Sustainability Progress and Commitment to Long-Term Value Creation

Report highlights strengths in environmental, social and economic sustainability

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MFI) Maple Leaf Foods ("the Company") today released its annual Integrated Report, providing an overview of its 2025 sustainability achievements, as well as strategic progress, and financial performance over the past year. The report highlights the Company's continued transformation into a purpose–driven, brand–led, consumer-packed goods leader, while reinforcing its commitment to creating shared value for all stakeholders.

"This has been a defining year for Maple Leaf Foods," said Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer, Maple Leaf Foods. "We successfully completed the spin-off of our pork operations and the final phase of our $2 billion transformation, positioning the Company with greater financial strength, sharper strategic focus, and improved consistency in performance. As we enter our next chapter, we do so with clear momentum, stronger execution, and a compelling platform for sustainable growth."

"I am proud of the progress we are making toward our Vision to be the most sustainable protein company on Earth," continued Frank. "Our Integrated Report demonstrates the discipline with which we are advancing both business performance and leadership in sustainability, from accelerating our environmental initiatives and enhancing animal care, to helping address food insecurity in the communities we serve. These commitments are deeply embedded in how we operate, how we lead, and how we create enduring value for all of our stakeholders."

Maple Leaf Foods' Commitments

The 2025 Integrated Report showcases Maple Leaf Foods' financial performance and leadership in sustainability and the Company's progress against sustainability goals, as well as its work to reduce food insecurity. The report also highlights the work done to further efforts in animal care, and food and people safety.

Key Highlights

Making Better Food

The Company introduced Musafir®, a protein-forward, South Asian inspired brand and Mighty Protein® chicken sticks, an innovation in clean snacking with less fillers.

Schneiders® and Maple Leaf® maintained their #1 and #2 positions in Packaged Meats in Canada with Maple Leaf Prime® the #1 brand in fresh poultry in Canada.*

Mina® remained the #1 Halal brand in fresh poultry in Canada, and Greenfield Natural Meat Co.® continued as the #1 Sustainable Packaged Meats brand in Canada and #3 in the U.S.*

Taking Better Care of Our People

Maple Leaf Foods advanced its enhanced social compliance program, completing audits across key facilities.

The Company continued to improve its safety performance in 2025 in key metrics, reflecting more than a decade of sustained progress and focus on workplace safety.

Taking Better Care of Our Communities

In 2025, the Maple Leaf Centre for Feed Security donated nearly $2 million of protein-rich foods across Canada and the United States.

Maple Leaf Foods salaried team members volunteered in 26 communities across Canada in 44 events organized by Volunteer Champions.

Taking Better Care of Our Animals

The Company completed construction of new, state-of-the-art hatching egg barns for broiler breeder birds.

Maple Leaf Foods continues to test remote video welfare auditing and health monitoring.

Taking Better Care of Our Planet

The Company made significant waste reduction gains in 2025, with 10 additional sites and facilities becoming landfill-free, equaling 13 total facilities across the organization.

Maple Leaf Foods continued to show progress toward its science–based climate targets, building on reductions achieved since the 2018 base year.

The Company expanded its regenerative agriculture partnerships, supporting growers across hundreds of thousands of acres to improve soil health and reduce emissions.

For More Information

To view the full 2025 Integrated Report, please visit: Integrated Report

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the Company's strategy and execution thereof, transformation, growth objectives, sustainability goals and targets, environmental initiatives, operational performance, financial condition and performance, and the anticipated benefits of recent transactions. Forward–looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs described in the Company's 2025 Integrated Report and other public disclosure available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward–looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions; consumer demand; input costs; supply chain disruptions; regulatory developments; environmental and climate–related risks; the availability and cost of capital; execution risks associated with strategic initiatives; and other risks discussed in the Company's 2025 Integrated Report and other public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward–looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information, except as required by law.

*Source: Market share data source: Tracked categories; Nielseniq, Markettrack, Spins-Iri Total Mulo+Natural Channel

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) is a purpose-driven, protein-focused brand-led consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. It proudly produces responsibly made, delicious food under powerhouse brands that include Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf ® Natural Selections®, Maple Leaf Mighty Protein™, Musafir™, Schneiders®, Mina® Halal, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. Committed to Raising the Good in Food and bringing customers protein with purpose, Maple Leaf Foods delivers shared value for all its stakeholders by leading the way in safety and sustainability, building loved brands, operating with excellence, developing extraordinary talent, and broadening its impact through innovation and geographic reach.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.