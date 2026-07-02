Maple Leaf Foods to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 12th

TSX: MFI

www.mapleleaffoods.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX:MFI) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on August 12, 2026, at 6:00 am ET. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:00 am ET.

What: Maple Leaf Foods Q2 2026 Conference Call Who: Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer

David Smales, Chief Financial Officer When: August 12th, 2026, at 8:00 am ET Call Details: Please click here to register for the webcast

To participate via conference call, please dial-in 416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Maple Leaf Foods call. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at this link https://emportal.ink/4vnb64j to receive an instant automated call back. For those unable to participate at the scheduled time, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, passcode: 19274#.

Within 48 hours following the event, the webcast replay will be archived and available on the Company's website at https://www.mapleleaffoods.com/investors/

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) is a purpose-driven, protein-focused brand-led consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. It proudly produces responsibly made, delicious food under powerhouse brands that include Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf ® Natural Selections®, Maple Leaf Mighty Protein™, Musafir™, Schneiders®, Mina® Halal, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. Committed to Raising the Good in Food and bringing customers protein with purpose, Maple Leaf Foods delivers shared value for all its stakeholders by leading the way in safety and sustainability, building loved brands, operating with excellence, developing extraordinary talent, and broadening its impact through innovation and geographic reach.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.